The Trump administration is auctioning mining leases near American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands. This move faces strong opposition from locals worried about cultural and environmental damage.

The Trump administration has initiated a significant phase in the promotion of deep-sea mining by scheduling a series of auctions for leases on the U.S. seafloor. These initial waters targeted by the federal government are located near American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands, two U.S. territories situated thousands of miles away from the decision-making centers in Washington. The auctions aim to grant companies the opportunity to compete for 20-year exclusive leases, should they win the bidding process.

Mining Leases And Environmental Reviews Process

While the scheduling of these auctions marks a major step forward for the industry, it does not yet signal the immediate start of commercial deep-sea mining operations. If the auctions proceed successfully, winning companies will secure the exclusive right to mine, but this is contingent upon passing further environmental reviews and receiving necessary regulatory approvals. Taylor Rogers, a spokesperson for the White House, clarified that a lease sale is not a mandate to mine and that any future extraction must be informed by engagement with local communities.

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Local Opposition And Cultural Preservation Concerns

Residents in the Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa have expressed deep concern regarding the potential environmental and cultural impacts of the proposed mining activities. Zeno Camacho Deleon Guerrero Jr., a board member of the Micronesia Climate Change Alliance, stated that securing a lease makes it difficult to stop mining once it begins. Sabrina Suluai-Mahuka, founder of the environmental group Finafinau, emphasized that deep-sea mining contradicts the Samoan way of life, which revolves around the ocean and includes fishing, diving, and the commercial tuna industry.

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Economic Challenges And Revenue Sharing Gaps

The territories of American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands are facing economic challenges and a shrinking population due to a slowly decreasing diaspora. Some supporters, such as John Wasko of the American Samoa Economic Development Council, argue that deep-sea mining could provide an essential income stream if the islands become an industry hub. However, unlike offshore oil and gas drilling where Gulf states receive 37.5% of revenue, there are no mandates for the federal government to share earnings from deep-sea mining with local territories.

Regulatory Framework And Territorial Moratoriums

The Marine Minerals Administration has requested that companies make reasonable efforts to hire employees from the territories, but regulations do not include binding requirements or numeric targets. In 2024, American Samoa issued a moratorium on deep-sea mining in the waters it controls, which extend from shore out to 3 nautical miles. Despite this local opposition, the territory has little say over activities in federal waters beyond that line, where the upcoming auctions will take place.