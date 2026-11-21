The Army has said it must quickly destroy the material, lead azide, because it has become so unstable that it is at risk of blowing up on its own if moved.

MIDDLETON, Iowa — The Justice Department said Friday that the U.S. Army could blow up a large cache of explosive material as soon as Monday, potentially sending a plume of lead dust over southeast Iowa, despite a temporary block on its detonation permit by a federal judge.

The Army has said it must quickly destroy the material, lead azide, because it has become so unstable that it is at risk of blowing up on its own if moved. Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle said the cache would have to be detonated no later than Monday because temperatures in the area were expected to drop below freezing, making the explosive material even more unstable.

Also read What are risks of Army plan to detonate lead azide in Iowa?

The Army had planned to blow up 68 drums containing nearly 9,700 pounds of lead azide explosive on Friday, but it postponed the detonation in the face of growing alarm from the public and pressure from elected leaders in Iowa and neighboring Illinois. At the same time, a federal court also temporarily ordered that the blast be delayed while it considered a lawsuit from environmental groups that challenged the permission for the detonation granted by the Environmental Protection Agency.

On Friday, the Justice Department said in a court filing that the Army had the authority to blow up the unstable explosive material, with or without EPA approval, if there was an “immediate threat” from the degraded munitions. Lead azide, which is used to initiate explosions in munitions, has been stored for years at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, a community of a few hundred people.

On Friday, homes there had windows lined with tape and wrapped in plastic. Tarps covered air conditioners. And a 6-year-old boy, Dawson Palmer, drove a toy car in circles in the grass. School was closed for the day, he said, “because of the bomb.

” There is no safe level for exposure to lead, a neurotoxin, and it poses a particular danger to children and pregnant women. Lead can interfere with fetal brain development, cause permanent cognitive and behavioral harm, and increase the risk of premature births or miscarriage. Lead azide itself is sensitive to heat, shock, and friction, meaning it can easily detonate if mishandled.

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Because of its sensitivity, quantities of just a thousandth of an ounce are commonly used in detonators and devices called blasting caps to initiate the blast of the main explosive in a bomb, such as TNT. As lead azide ages, however, it can become even more sensitive and dangerous if it forms a crystalline substance as it degrades. That’s what happened in Iowa, according to Justine Barati, a public affairs specialist for the Army Sustainment Command.

The lead azide at the Iowa plant was considered stable for years until an inspection revealed crystalline lead azide had formed. Typically, lead azide could be treated with special chemicals to be made nonhazardous, Barati said. But the presence of crystals made it risky to even open the barrels it was stored in, she said. The unstable crystals also made transporting the barrels elsewhere too risky.

Army leaders decided that the safest course of action was to detonate the material in place, within the earth-covered, steel-reinforced concrete bunkers where the barrels are in storage. An hour north of the blast site, Jacob Draves, a fourth-generation farmer, looked out over a herd of cattle. His farm was near where the Army had warned that a plume of toxic lead dust might travel. Cows drank from open-top tanks and chewed hay bales in the fields.

His father harvested crops in the distance. When he heard about the blast a week ago, his family figured the soil would be exposed, but they tried to find a way to protect the cattle, which can fetch more than $2,000 a head for the family business.

“There’s not much a guy can do,” he said. He had heard on the radio that maybe he could use a leaf blower to clean some of the lead dust off the hay. But one way or another, he figured the herd, and at least 24 calves, would be exposed to the toxin.

“To me, a calf that was born a month ago or two months ago — I mean, it’s really going to affect that entire system,” he said. And any lead that falls on his land, he fears, would bind with the soil and impede next spring’s crop from taking up nutrients.

“We’re at the mercy of it all, unfortunately,” he said. If the blast takes place Monday as planned, the plume may go in a different direction, potentially sparing his land but affecting others’. Closer to the blast site, officials were split on the postponement. Charles Massner, the mayor of Mediapolis, a town of about 1,600, said he hoped the postponement would give officials more time to review other options.

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And if the wind shifts, he said, “It’s good news for us, but not so much for other people. ” The town plans to collect soil samples before and after to test for lead, and the Fire Department is standing by to hose off playgrounds. In Burlington, a town of 23,000 about 8 miles east of the Army facility, Mayor Jon Billups said he wasn’t happy about the delay.

“Let’s get it over with,” he said. “I’d rather have it be a planned detonation than to have this go any further,” he said, risking a potentially more dangerous accidental blast. In Illinois, just across the border from the Army facility, Gov. JB Pritzker spoke by phone with Telle.

According to a person with knowledge of the call, Pritzker sought a commitment that federal agencies would assist with the response, particularly in light of the fact that the Trump administration has denied federal disaster funding to Illinois. Late Friday, Iowa’s outgoing governor, Kim Reynolds, activated the state’s Emergency Operations Center to coordinate state agencies during the planned detonation. The explosives are stored in the middle of a rural area where there are relatively few hospitals.

Joel Ryon, chief medical officer with Great River Health, which operates hospitals in southeastern Iowa, recommended that residents follow guidance from the Army and avoid the area of the dust plume “for one to two hours,” close windows at home and wipe down “anything a child might touch outside. ” In Columbus Junction, 45 minutes north of the detonation site, Brittany Quint and her husband, Benjamin, said they worried that their dog could track toxic lead dust inside and that her two sons, Rex, 5, and Max, who is 18 months old, would be exposed when playing outside.

“It feels like we are preparing for the apocalypse,” Brittany Quint said. Her husband added: “They’re telling people to evacuate. Where? ” The Army believes that its bunkers are strong enough to contain much of the resulting detonation, according to Barati.

However, as part of the process, the heavy steel doors to the bunkers have been removed, and soldiers have created a two-story-tall barricade of sand-filled wire baskets around each bunker in an attempt to limit the blast’s outward expansion. Regardless, residents of about 80 homes near the base have been asked to evacuate to a safe location before the detonation. Barb Burrell, who lives near the property line of the Army facility, said she thought people’s concerns were overblown.

She said she planned to be home for the blast.

“It could hit me or miss me,” she said. “That’s in God’s hands. ” This article originally appeared in the New York Times .