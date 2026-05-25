Trump Administration’s Tariffs Leave Consumers in the Lurch

The Trump administration’s tariffs have resulted in companies passing on higher costs to consumers, but no refunds will be passed to them. The situation is further exacerbated by the fact that big corporations are profiting from the higher costs but are not passing on savings to consumers. The article concludes that the situation is urgent and needs support from readers to continue operating independently.

The Trump administration’s tariffs have led to companies passing on higher costs to consumers, but no refunds will be passed to them. Retail experts explain that prices rise quickly but fall slowly.

Big corporations are profiting from the higher costs but are not passing on savings to consumers. The administration hasn’t lifted a finger to ensure corporations pass their savings through to consumers. With corporate profits at record highs, Congress should step in to ensure consumers see some relief. The article concludes that the situation is urgent and needs support from readers to continue operating independently





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