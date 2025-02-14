Trump Administration's Tariff Plan to Spark Price Hikes in the Automotive Industry

The Trump administration's new international trade plan, focused on reciprocal tariffs, is expected to lead to increased prices for consumers, particularly in the automotive industry. The proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada and Mexico could result in price increases for both new and used vehicles, as well as higher costs for car repairs.

The Trump administration announced a new international trade plan on Thursday, calling for reciprocal tariffs. These tariffs will be implemented on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the tariffs imposed by other countries on American products. This announcement follows the proposed 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from Canada and Mexico, set to take effect next month. This could lead to increased prices for consumers, particularly those in the automotive industry.

Advanced Transmission Center owner Shiju Thomas anticipates price increases across the board for automotive parts due to the tariffs. He expects to see these impacts as early as April and is preparing his shop for the worst. Thomas acknowledges the potential for frustrated customers and emphasizes that his business is at the mercy of suppliers who control the prices. To understand the potential ramifications, Denver7 spoke with Tim Jackson, former CEO of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association. Jackson explained that the auto industry operates on long lead times and will require significant planning to adjust production outlooks and sourcing of parts. He noted that vehicles produced in the US often contain a significant percentage of imported parts, meaning that all cars sold in the US will likely experience price increases due to the tariffs. Jackson estimates that consumers could pay anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000 more, with some cases reaching $5,000 or higher. He anticipates used car prices to remain unaffected by the tariffs. Jackson also predicts that these higher prices could persist for one to three years until manufacturers can effectively adjust their supply chains.Automotive experts in Colorado advise consumers to purchase vehicles or undertake major repairs now before the tariffs take effect on March 6. Thomas suggests acting promptly due to the potential for significantly higher repair costs in the future. Ultimately, both Thomas and Jackson express uncertainty about the full impact of the tariffs, acknowledging the current volatile economic environment.





DenverChannel / 🏆 239. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tariffs Trade Automotive Prices Economy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Administration Implements Tariff Measures, Targets USAIDThe Trump administration continues to implement sweeping changes across the federal government. Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency, announces plans to shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), citing inefficiencies. Meanwhile, the administration imposes tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China. Canada retaliates with tariffs on U.S. imports, while the Senate Finance Committee prepares to vote on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s controversial nomination for Secretary of Health and Human Services. Tensions escalate as President Trump criticizes Canada's stance on U.S. businesses and links the tariff dispute to a 'drug war'.

Read more »

Trump Administration Imposes 10 Percent Tariff on Chinese ImportsThe Trump administration has implemented a 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports, impacting a range of consumer and industrial products. President Trump agreed to temporarily pause tariffs on Canada and Mexico, but China has not received an exemption, and Beijing has already announced retaliatory tariffs. The tariffs are expected to drive up prices for electronics, automobiles, machinery, clothing, household goods, and medical supplies.

Read more »

Trump’s Tariff Plans Escalate: Reciprocal Tariffs Expected Next Week, Trump SaysA new 10% tariff on Chinese goods took effect earlier this week.

Read more »

Trump doesn’t want people in his administration with ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ Political News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Read more »

Lara Trump Expresses Hope for Trump Administration to Rectify 'Bad Policy Decisions'Lara Trump, former Republican National Committee co-chair, spoke about her hopes for the next four years of a potential Donald Trump presidency. She expressed a desire for the reversal of the Biden administration's policies, emphasizing Trump's focus on border protection and energy independence.

Read more »

Lara Trump Hopes for Trump Administration to 'Rectify' Biden PoliciesLara Trump, former RNC co-chair and Eric Trump's wife, expressed optimism that President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming administration will reverse what she perceives as detrimental policies implemented by the Biden administration. She anticipates swift action, including executive orders focusing on border security and energy independence.

Read more »