Trump Administration's SNAP Rule Could Disqualify 6.3 Million Americans

The USDA has proposed limiting SNAP automatic eligibility to cash‑benefitting TANF households, a change that could cut benefits for 6.3 million people and 1.8 million children in free meals, while saving $44.6 billion.

The Trump administration announced on Monday a proposed rule that would restrict automatic eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-commonly known as SNAP -to households that receive cash assistance through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. The change would exclude households receiving non‑cash or nominal TANF services from automatic SNAP qualification, forcing them to meet the program's income and asset limits.

Scope of the Proposed Change

The USDA says the proposal targets a policy called "broad‑based categorical eligibility" that allows states to use TANF benefits such as child care or workforce training to qualify families for SNAP without applying the standard income limit. If adopted, the agency estimates that nearly 18% of SNAP recipients-about 6.3 million people-would lose benefits. It also projects that 1.8 million children would forfeit eligibility for free school lunches.

Also read Trump administration moves to further limit SNAP eligibility, affecting millions

The Office of the Secretary of Agriculture claims the rule will save $44.6 billion between 2027 and 2031 and make eligibility more standardized. The administration frames the proposed shift as a measure to curb perceived waste and fraud in public assistance programs.

Stakeholder Reactions

Carol Gundlach, senior policy analyst for Alabama Arise, says the proposal is part of a broader effort to shrink eligibility. "What they're doing is they're whittling away eligibility to get SNAP food assistance every way they can figure out," Gundlach told WSFA. She argues that ending broad‑based categorical eligibility would reintroduce asset tests, requiring caseworkers to verify valuable property and increasing the risk of errors. According to her, the more verification steps, the higher the potential for mistakes and the more financial resources the program will expend to run itself.

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Advocates for the poor claim the current SNAP income limits are outdated and that the proposed rule would further undermine support for families. Gundlach warned that losing recipients would diminish the number of children automatically qualified for free school meals, and she stated the current administration is actively hostile to public assistance programs. She added that she is attending a national meeting of SNAP advocates in Albuquerque, where the proposal will be a central topic, and that she expects the rule to be challenged in court.

Impact on Food Assistance and School Meals

If finalized, the rule would cut automatic SNAP benefits from households that only receive non‑cash TANF services, forcing them to meet stricter income and asset criteria. The USDA's estimate of 1.8 million children losing free lunch eligibility highlights how the change would ripple through school meal programs, potentially leaving more children in school cafeterias without meal subsidies.

During a 30‑day comment period, the public may submit written or online feedback to the USDA. Comments must reference docket ID FNA-2026-0661 and the title "Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program: Reforming Categorical Eligibility." The agency may revise, delay, or finalize the rule based on the volume and content of submissions. Gundlach urged anyone concerned about the proposal to comment, noting that each comment could prolong the implementation timeline.