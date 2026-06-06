Trump Administration's SNAP Restrictions Hit Legal Roadblock

A U.S. District Judge has granted a preliminary injunction against the USDA's new funding conditions.

from enforcing new conditions on billions of dollars in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funding, siding with 19 Democratic-led states and Washington , D.C. that argued the requirements threatened programs serving low-income families.

) new funding conditions while the legal challenge proceeds. Government attorneys had opposed the request for a preliminary injunction, arguing that the requirements were designed to improve oversight of federal funds.was brought in March 2026 by a coalition of Democratic-led states, which argued that the USDA had imposed unlawful requirements on federal funding approved by Congress. The combined plaintiff states receive more than $74 billion annually from the USDA and claimed the new conditions could put critical programs at risk.

A USDA directive issued at the end of last year required states to certify compliance with federal"policies" in order to continue receiving funding. The lawsuit challenged those funding conditions imposed by USDA, known as the"2026 Conditions," which became effective at the end of 2025 and applied to all USDA programs, grants, cooperative agreements, and mutual interest agreements.

According to the attorneys general who filed the lawsuit, the requirement was vague, potentially forcing states to comply with matters unrelated to agricultural or nutrition programs. Among the requirements challenged in the lawsuit were restrictions related to"gender ideology,""immigration," and"fair athletic opportunities" for women and girls.

The states argued that the USDA had"thrown unconstitutional and unlawful roadblocks between the programs created by Congress and the States that rely on them, threatening critical nutrition support, vital agricultural research, and the safety of our national food chain and communities.

" The states also contended that the USDA lacked the authority to impose the conditions and argued that the requirements violated the Constitution's Spending Clause. They also alleged the policy was implemented without following required legal procedures. The challenged conditions could affect a range of programs administered by the department, including the SNAP, school lunch programs and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children .

The plaintiffs include Massachusetts, California, Illinois, Wisconsin, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington. Government attorneys opposed the preliminary injunction, saying the requirements were intended to strengthen oversight of federal funds.

In a court filing, lawyers for the administration said"these new requirements would help promote the sound stewardship of taxpayer dollars, strengthen USDA’s control and oversight of obligated funds, and ensure that grant recipients comply with federal laws, regulations, and policies.

" The Trump administration has also argued that if states must comply with federal anti-discrimination laws and regulations as a condition of receiving federal funding, other federal policies should be treated similarly. Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell welcomed the decision in a post on Bluesky, writing:"When Trump tried to gut billions in USDA funding for states refusing to comply with his anti-immigrant agenda, we sued. The court just ruled in our favor, blocking his cuts while our case continues.

These grants are a lifeline—I'll always fight to protect food assistance for families.

" New York Attorney General Letitia James posted on X:"We won a court order protecting billions of dollars in @USDA funding as our lawsuit continues. My office will keep fighting to protect New Yorkers and stop the federal government from punishing our state for refusing to bend. "





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