Trump Administration's Overhaul of the U.S. Forest Service

On Point discusses the significant changes to the U.S. Forest Service, including closing research facilities, relocating the agency's headquarters, and consolidating regional offices, while emphasizing the role of the Forest Service in American history and its impact on forest health and fire management.

The Trump administration announced massive changes to the United States Forest Service, affecting nearly 200 million acres of American public forests and grasslands. Changes include closing research facilities, relocating the Forest Service's headquarters, and consolidating regional offices.

Critics describe this as an 'evisceration' of the agency, while the administration claims it is a long overdue overhaul. The Forest Service's role in American history and its impact on forest health and fire management are key topics in the discussion





WBUR / 🏆 274. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

U.S. Forest Service Trump Administration Changes Consolidation Evisceration American History Forest Health Fire Management

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump and administration officials address Christian gathering on National MallThe conservative prayer event was organized by Freedom 250, a public-private group working with the White House to organize the celebration of America's 250 birthday this summer.

Read more »

Trump administration ousts top NIH infectious disease leadersEight of the top 10 officials at the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases have now been pushed out since President Donald Trump took office

Read more »

Fired Mass. immigration judge sues Trump administration to get his job backGeorge Pappas is among more than 100 immigration judges fired by the DOJ since President Trump returned to office.

Read more »

Trump Administration Settles Trump Lawsuit With $1.8B Fund For Trump AlliesPresident Trump’s supporters have won Donald Trump’s legal fight against the Trump-controlled Justice Department. Congrats to everyone.

Read more »