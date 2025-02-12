Trump Administration's Funding Freeze Undermines Environmental Projects and Trust in Government

The Trump administration's temporary halt of federal funding for environmental projects, including initiatives to combat climate change and support community resilience, has raised concerns about the government's commitment to protecting human health and the environment. Federal judges intervened to block the freeze, but uncertainty lingers about the long-term impact on grant recipients, contractors, and environmental advocates. Critics argue that the funding freeze undermines trust in the federal government and hinders efforts to address pressing environmental challenges.

A demonstrator shows opposition during a demonstration at the Environmental Protection Agency on Feb. 6 in Washington, DC. Removing lead paint and pipes. Cleaning up contaminated land. Monitoring pollution. Making houses more energy efficient. Installing solar panels in low-income neighborhoods. Those are some of the projects across the country that were cut off from federal funding when the Trump administration paused spending approved earlier by Congress.

Federal judges intervened, issuing temporary restraining orders that prohibited the Trump administration from carrying out the funding freeze. But grant recipients, contractors, and activists, even after the courts stepped in, throwing into doubt the government's standing as a reliable partner in protecting human health and the environment. 'Undermining the trust in the federal government may actually be the real point of this,' says Zara Ahmed, vice president of policy and advisory operations at Carbon Direct, which helps companies, governments, and other organizations cut their carbon emissions. 'Fast forward to the future, and imagine that you were trying to build a new project, and you were thinking about getting an award from the federal government. How would you think about that now?' Ahmed says. 'I think people are going to be a lot more reluctant to do business with the federal government for fear of making investments, uprooting their lives, only to have the rug pulled out from under them.' A worker installs no-cost solar panels on the roof of a low-income household in 2023 in Pomona, Calif.. One focus is initiatives to cut climate pollution and protect communities from the impacts of rising temperatures, like more extreme storms and heat waves. A Trump administration official did not respond to a request for comment. If the city would get money it was promised to weatherize homes, remove lead paint, and repair roads. Oklahoma regulators risks losing out on more than $100 million in conservation projects 'We wouldn't be able to move forward without it,' Susie Thielbert, a grant analyst for Kersey, told Colorado Public Radio about the grain-elevator project. 'We are a very small community.' Without federal support, American communities — especially those in low-income areas that investors often avoid — will struggle to deal with a challenge as pervasive as climate change, market analysts and environmental advocates say. 'You can try to ignore climate realities, but we're feeling them,' says Alys Campaigne, climate initiative leader at the Southern Environmental Law Center. 'So to back out of any kind of leadership role and to defund programs that were specifically designed to address these needs just shifts the risk and the cost back onto communities and individuals.' The fight over climate funding looks far from over. Those laws authorize huge federal investments aimed at protecting the environment and spurring investment in clean energy and new infrastructure. Directing agencies to temporarily halt funding related to 'the green new deal,' as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, and foreign aid. OMB said such investments are 'a waste of taxpayer dollars.' (There is no 'Green New Deal' within the government.) From 22 states and the District of Columbia filed separate lawsuits in federal court challenging the administration's actions. In both cases, judges issued temporary orders directing the Trump administration to halt its funding freeze. The government's handling of the issue since then has only deepened anxiety among groups that were awarded grant funding. OMB that agencies were told to release funds that had been held back. However, in a message posted on the social media site X, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the administration had not canceled the funding freeze itself. 'The President's on federal funding remain in full force and effect, and will be rigorously implemented,' Leavitt wrote. Some federal funding. McConnell ordered the administration to immediately restore funds it withheld, including from the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, saying the freeze is 'likely unconstitutional and has caused and continues to cause irreparable harm to a vast portion of this country.' Advocates say federal government has a crucial role funding environmental projects One group that's been waiting on funding is Collaborative Earth. The organization is helping Native American tribes in Oklahoma develop more sustainable grazing practices and small farmers in the southeast reforest waterways to prevent flooding and store carbon pollution. 'It's strange that the payment of an invoice could make you wonder about the future of a democracy, but that's exactly what it feels like,' says Aaron Hirsh, organization lead at Collaborative Earth. Unless payments restart, Hirsh says his group is weeks away from having to lay people off — and potentially having to shut down entirely





