Trump Administration's Executive Order Grants Early Access to Advanced AI Models for National Security Review

The Trump administration has signed an executive order that allows the federal government early access to advaNced AI models, up to 30 days before their broader release, to enhance national security and cyber infrastructure. The order establishes a classified benchmarking process to determine when an AI model should be reviewed by the goverment, without creating mandatory licensing or permitting requirements.

The Trump administration has siGned an executive order that grants the federal goverment early access to advanced AI models, dubbed 'covered frontier models', up to 30 days before their broader release.

This order aims to enhance national security and cyber infrastructure by establishing a classified benchmarking process involving the National Security Agency (NSA), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and White House officials. The process will determine when an AI model qualifies as a 'covered frontier model' and should be reviewed by the government. Notably,the order emphasizes that it does not create mandatory licensing, preclearance or permitting requirements for AI model development or distribution.

The signing of the order was delayed and took place in private,following the president's dissatisfaction with certain aspects of an earlier order. key figures in the development of this novel executive order include former White Residence AI czar David Sacks and National Economic Council deputy director Ryan Baasch, who reportedly played influential roles in prohibiting mandatory government licensing. The previous version of the order also included a cybersecurity component yet proposed a longer review period of up to 90 days





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AI Models National Security Cyber Infrastructure Executive Order Trump Administration Mandatory Licensing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump administration says it will comply with court order to pause $1.8 billion compensation fundThe Trump administration says it will comply with a court ruling temporarily blocking a nearly $1.8 billion fund meant to compensate allies of President Donald Trump.

Read more »

Trump administration says it will comply with court order to pause $1.8 billion compensation fundWASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration said Monday it will comply with a court ruling temporarily blocking a nearly $1.8 billion fund meant to compensate

Read more »

Trump administration will temporarily pause $1.8 billion fund, complying with court orderThe Justice Department says it will temporarily pause a $1.8 billion fund meant to compensate allies of President Donald Trump.

Read more »

Trump administration will temporarily pause $1.8 billion fund, complying with court orderThe department says it “disagrees strongly” with the ruling but would abide by it.

Read more »