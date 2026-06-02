Trump Administration's Backtracked Immigration Policy Sparks Chaos Among Legal Immigrants

The Trump administration announced and then partially retracted a policy to end adjustment of status for green card applications, causing confusion and anxiety among H-1B visa holders and other legal immigrants. The change, if implemented, would force hundreds of thousands to apply from abroad, disrupting lives and work. DHS's mixed messages highlight ongoing turmoil in immigration policy.

A recently announced - and then backtracked - immigration policy causes chaos among H-1B s and other legal immigrants. On the Friday before Memorial Day, on the eve of a long weekend, the Trump administration announced that it was further gutting legal immigration.

The Department of Homeland Security framed the shift as a straightforward fix to a broken system, stating that this policy allows our immigration system to function as the law intended instead of incentivizing loopholes and that the era of abusing our nation's immigration system is over. A press release from US Citizenship and Immigration Services provided few details.

Following the Trump playbook, DHS seemingly intended to bury this news by announcing it at a time that hardly anyone would be paying attention. In actuality, the change represented a major policy shift, ending the decades-old standard of letting people apply for green cards from inside the US known as adjustment of status. And then a week later, on yet another Friday afternoon, DHS issued clarification that the policy would not apply to all applicants, creating further confusion.

The confusion over DHS's changes to adjustment of status as well as the policy itself are emblematic of the Trump administration's stance toward legal immigration. Immigration lawyers said the move would be devastating for legal immigrants, upending the lives of hundreds of thousands of people each year, and potentially separating them from jobs and families for years or indefinitely. The situation has been all the more chaotic due to a lack of clarity, yet another Trump administration hallmark.

As written, the document implies that most people who live in the US and want to apply for green cards-say, someone on an H-1B visa who is pursuing permanent residency-will have to leave the country to do so. But there appear to be some carve-outs. In a statement, USCIS spokesperson Zach Kahler said immigrants whose applications provide an economic benefit or otherwise are in the national interest will likely be able to continue on their current path.

The memo itself, however, leaves that unclear. It's kind of hinted that H-1Bs it probably won't apply to, but we don't know that for sure, said Todd Schulte, president of FWD.us, an immigration reform organization. The trickle of information related to the policy change-which, if implemented as written, would affect more than half a million people a year-is contributing to a sense of chaos and uncertainty for prospective green card applicants, including those on H-1B visas.

H-1B workers constitute a significant portion of tech workers. During the last fiscal year, tech companies made up seven of the 10 biggest sponsors of H-1B visas. Amazon led the pack, with 12,391 H-1B approvals in the 2026 fiscal year alone. There are two ways to apply for a green card.

The first is through consular processing, which happens at US consulates in other countries. People who apply this way are issued immigrant visas that let them come over to the US, where they then apply for permanent residency. Because the US has an annual cap on immigrant visas per country, this can be a prolonged process for applicants from countries that send a lot of immigrants to the US.

For example, a Mexican national applying for a family-based immigrant visa because their sibling is a US citizen, while a Filipino applying for the same reason would wait about 19 years. The second way to apply for a green card is through adjustment of status-which, unlike consular processing, doesn't count against the per-country quotas for immigrant visas.

Codified under the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act, adjustment of status lets people already living in the US apply for permanent residency without leaving the country. More than 600,000 people applied for adjustment of status during the 2023 fiscal year. The USCIS memo seeks to eliminate this latter path to citizenship as much as possible, reserving it for extraordinary circumstances.

In practice, this could mean that hundreds of thousands of people will have to leave the country each year just to apply for permanent residency. Because of the Trump administration's travel bans, including a moratorium on visas issued to nationals of 75 countries, that could mean that people who leave the country to apply for green cards will be stranded abroad.

And for undocumented immigrants who marry US citizens, leaving the country to apply for permanent residency could in fact lead to them being prohibited from returning to the US for as long as a decade, due to bars on reentry. That is, of course, assuming the policy is actually implemented as written, which DHS now claims it won't be. In a statement issued last Friday, DHS said the change wouldn't apply to all applicants.

The lack of clarity and the back-and-forth have left many legal immigrants in a state of anxiety, unsure of their future and the stability of their immigration status. The policy shift, if fully enforced, would represent a dramatic overhaul of the legal immigration system, affecting not just high-skilled workers but also family-based applicants and others seeking to adjust status within the US.

The backtracking and contradictory statements from DHS have only amplified the confusion, making it difficult for immigrants, employers, and immigration attorneys to plan ahead. This episode underscores the volatility of immigration policy under the Trump administration, where even longstanding processes can be upended with little notice, creating uncertainty for millions of legal immigrants who contribute to the US economy and society





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