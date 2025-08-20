Trump Administration Revokes Guidance Supporting English Language Learners

The U.S. Department of Education under President Trump has rescinded guidance requiring schools to provide adequate resources and instruction to non-native English speakers, raising concerns about the future of language support for millions of students.

The U.S. Department of Education has rescinded guidance issued under the Obama administration that mandated schools to provide adequate resources and instruction to non-native English speakers. This landmark document, solidified by a 1974 Supreme Court ruling, established how school districts cater to the needs of students who are learning English.

The 40-page document, created in 2015, outlined the federal government's expectations for states and school districts, detailing their obligation to provide sufficient resources for English learners. These requirements encompassed staffing English language programs, ensuring meaningful access to all academic and extracurricular activities, and preventing unnecessary segregation of English learners. Concerns are mounting that the Education Department's decision to no longer enforce this guidance will result in a decline in resources and instruction provided to non-native English speakers, potentially affecting five million school-aged English learners nationwide. Michael Pillera, a former attorney at the Office for Civil Rights, expressed concern that schools relied on the guidance because it was mandated, and its withdrawal will likely lead to a decrease in support for English learners.The foundation for ensuring federal support for English language learners stems from the 1974 Supreme Court case Lau v. Nichols, which interpreted discrimination based on national origin under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. This case, along with the 1974 Equal Educational Opportunities Act, mandated public schools to provide resources for non-native English speakers. However, in a shift from this precedent, Attorney General Pam Bondi, while responding to President Donald Trump's executive order declaring English as the official language of the United States, argued against the federal government's obligation to provide resources to non-English speakers. Bondi, in a memorandum to all federal agencies, stated that the Eighth Circuit Court concluded that language and national origin classifications are not interchangeable under Title VI. She further argued that treating individuals with limited English proficiency differently, whether students, employees, or patients, does not constitute facial discrimination based on national origin. The memorandum suggests the Justice Department will issue guidelines by January to prioritize English usage and define when and how multilingual assistance is necessary, aligning with Trump's aim to promote assimilation over division.Since Trump's executive order in March, the Education Department has taken steps to eliminate funding for English-language learner programs, resulting in the layoff of a majority of employees in its English Language Acquisition program. Montserrat Garibay, who led the Office of English Language Acquisition under the Biden administration, criticized the move, stating that the department's actions directly contradict the purpose of the executive order, which is to ensure everyone speaks English. She lamented the removal of resources and capacity dedicated to fulfilling the executive order's mission.





CBS21NEWS / 🏆 304. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

English Language Learners Education Policy Trump Administration Supreme Court Lau V. Nichols

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump administration revokes security clearances for 37 government officialsThe Trump administration revoked the security clearances of 37 officials who have been accused of things like 'politicization or weaponization of intelligence to advance personal or partisan gain.'

Read more »

Trump administration revokes security clearances of 37 current and former government officialsThe Trump administration says it's revoking the security clearances of 37 current and former national security officials. It's the latest act of retribution targeting public servants in the federal government’s intelligence community.

Read more »

Trump administration revokes security clearances of 37 intelligence officialsThe Trump administration announced it would revoke security clearances from 37 current and former national security officials on Tuesday.

Read more »

Trump administration revokes security clearances of 37 current and former government officialsThe action is part of a broader Trump administration campaign to wield the levers of government against perceived adversaries, and it reflects the president’s continued distrust of career intelligence officials.

Read more »

Trump administration revokes clearances of 37 current and former U.S. officialsNational Director of Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said 37 current and former government officials are losing their security clearances.

Read more »

Trump administration revokes security clearances of 37 intelligence officialsThe Trump administration announced it would revoke security clearances from 37 current and former national security officials on Tuesday.

Read more »