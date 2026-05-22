Trump Administration Revokes AI Executive Order Proposal, Citing Concerns Over Innovation and Security

The Trump administration abruptly canceled the signing of the AI executive order on Thursday, citing presidential preference over a voluntary framework and concerns about innovation and security. The president mentioned that the order was scrapped to protect the US from being overtaken by China in AI dominance. The revelations of the actual draft order were made by leaking it to Gizmodo, followed by a strong emphasis that the framework would largely be voluntary but not to be misconstrued as a mandatory requirement.

The Trump administration, despite preparing to sign an executive order on AI safeguards by big tech executives, abruptly canceled the event and leaked the actual draft order to Gizmodo.

The order aimed to increase government access to AI models to strengthen cybersecurity, with the framework being initially voluntary but later emphasized to be such. The administration changed its mind about signing the order due to the unavailability of top AI CEOs for the event. The AI Czar, David Sacks, lobbied the decision by raising industry concerns and fears that any voluntary framework might transform into a mandatory government review





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Information Technology & Science Government & Politics Donald Trump AI Executive Order White House Cybersecurity Cyber Defense National Security Systems Oversight Innovation Intellectual Property Adversaries

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