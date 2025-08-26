Trump Administration Revives 'Neighborhood Checks' in Scrutiny of Citizenship Applicants

The Trump administration is bringing back a dormant practice of conducting 'neighborhood checks' to vet immigrants applying for U.S. citizenship, escalating its efforts to strictly examine immigration applications.

The Trump administration is reviving a long-dormant practice of conducting ' neighborhood checks ' to scrutinize individuals applying for U.S. citizenship. This move expands the administration's efforts to rigorously examine immigration applications, according to a government memo obtained by CBS News. The neighborhood checks would involve on-site investigations by officials from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services ( USCIS ).

These investigations could include interviews with neighbors and coworkers of citizenship applicants. The objective of these government investigations is to determine if applicants meet the requirements for American citizenship, which encompass demonstrating good moral character, upholding the U.S. Constitution, and demonstrating a commitment to the well-being of the United States. To qualify for citizenship, applicants typically must have resided in the U.S. for three or five years as legal permanent residents. They must also have no serious criminal record and pass a civics and English test. This process is known as naturalization. The Trump administration's memo reverses a longstanding U.S. government policy. While the neighborhood investigations for citizenship cases are outlined in U.S. law, they can also be waived, a practice the U.S. government has followed since 1991, according to government records. Since then, the government has primarily relied on background and criminal checks conducted by the FBI to vet citizenship applicants.The USCIS memo immediately revoked the 'general waiver' for neighborhood checks, instructing officers to assess whether such investigations are warranted based on the information, or lack thereof, provided by citizenship applicants. Officers retain the option to waive the checks, as stated in the memo.The directive explains that USCIS officers will decide whether to conduct a neighborhood investigation by requesting and reviewing testimonial letters from neighbors, employers, coworkers, and business associates who are familiar with the person applying for U.S. citizenship. The memo suggests that citizenship applicants should 'proactively' submit testimonial letters to avoid receiving requests for additional evidence. The agency stated that failure or refusal to comply with a request for evidence could lead to a neighborhood investigation and 'impact' applicants' ability to demonstrate their eligibility for U.S. citizenship. While the Trump administration's campaign to increase arrests of immigrants residing in the U.S. illegally often receives attention from the president and his top officials, its efforts to restrict access to the legal immigration system have been implemented with less public fanfare. Over several months, the second Trump administration has halted the refugee admissions program, ended Biden-era policies that allowed some migrants to enter or remain in the U.S. legally, and added extra layers of vetting for legal immigrants seeking immigration benefits such as green cards and U.S. citizenship.In August alone, USCIS announced it would more rigorously scrutinize the 'good moral character' requirement for U.S. citizenship and investigate 'anti-American' views and activities of individuals applying for green cards, work permits, and other immigration benefits. The Trump administration insists these changes are necessary to combat fraud and strengthen U.S. immigration procedures, which it believes become overly lenient and generous during Democratic administrations. USCIS Director Joe Edlow, confirmed by the Senate earlier this year, stated that the new memo will 'ensure that only the most qualified applicants receive American citizenship.' He added, 'Americans should be comforted knowing that USCIS is taking seriously its responsibility to ensure aliens are being properly vetted and are of good moral character, attached to the principles of the Constitution of the United States, and well-disposed to the good order and happiness of the United States.' However, pro-immigrant advocates and critics of the Trump administration contend that its policies are creating a climate of fear among immigrants across the country, both legal and undocumented. Doris Meissner, who oversaw the Immigration and Naturalization Service during the Clinton administration, commented, 'It sounds to me like the idea is to create a more intimidating atmosphere that discourages people from pursuing naturalization.' Meissner noted that the government had largely discontinued neighborhood checks when she became INS commissioner in the 1990s because they were labor-intensive and rarely yielded helpful information from neighborhoods or other sources. She also emphasized that other safeguards are in place to prevent individuals unsuitable for citizenship, including background checks. 'It was viewed as one of those anachronistic processes,' Meissner added.





