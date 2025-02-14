Trump Administration Reviews CHIPS Act Funding, Raising Concerns Over Terms and Conditions

The Trump administration is reviewing projects awarded under the CHIPS and Science Act, which aimed to boost US semiconductor production with $39 billion in subsidies. The administration is concerned about the terms of the subsidies and may renegotiate some of the deals. The review has raised questions about the future of the program and its impact on recipients, including major chipmakers like Intel, TSMC, Samsung, and SK Hynix.

The new administration is reviewing the projects awarded under the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, which aims to bolster American semiconductor production with $39 billion in subsidies. According to sources familiar with the matter, Washington plans to renegotiate some of these deals after evaluating and potentially altering the current requirements. The extent of these potential changes and their impact on already finalized agreements remains unclear.

It is unknown whether any action has been taken yet. \GlobalWafers, a Taiwanese company slated to receive $406 million in US government grants for projects in Texas and Missouri, confirmed the review. Leah Peng, a spokesperson for GlobalWafers, stated that the CHIPS Program Office informed them that certain conditions, which they believe do not align with former President Trump's executive orders and policies, are currently under review for all CHIPS Direct Funding Agreements. GlobalWafers, despite not receiving direct notification from Washington about any modifications to their award terms or conditions, confirmed that they are scheduled to receive subsidies only after achieving specific milestones later in 2025. \Four sources with knowledge of the discussions revealed that the White House harbors concerns about many of the terms governing the $39 billion CHIPS and Science Act industry subsidies. These concerns encompass additional clauses, including requirements incorporated into contracts by the Biden administration. These requirements stipulate that recipients must utilize unionized labor for factory construction and contribute to affordable childcare provisions for factory workers. The White House and the Department of Commerce have not yet responded to requests for comment. The Semiconductor Industry Association, a trade group representing the chip industry, has initiated inquiries among its members regarding potential program improvements. David Isaacs, the group's vice president for government affairs, emphasized the importance of both manufacturing incentives and research programs proceeding uninterrupted. He stated their readiness to collaborate with Commerce Secretary Nominee Howard Lutnick and other members of the Trump administration to streamline the program's requirements and collectively achieve the shared objective of strengthening US leadership in chip technology. Intel announced a $300 million investment in a Chinese assembly and test facility in October, following a March announcement that it had secured a major award under the CHIPS Act.





