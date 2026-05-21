Trump Administration Revamps Biden-era EPA Refrigerant Rules to Lower Grocery Costs

The Trump administration aims to reduce the cost of groceries by revising the Biden-era 2023 Technology Transitions Rule and proposing a fix for the 2024 Emission Reduction and Reclamation (ER&R) rule. The changes are expected to save over $900 million for transporters of refrigerated goods and up to $1.5 billion in projected savings for homeowners repairing or replacing residential AC systems. The administration believes these actions are intended to protect human health and the environment and simplify regulatory requirements.

President Donald Trump will announce an overhaul of two Biden-era EPA rules to lower grocery costs , saving $2.4 billion for Americans and businesses. The changes aim to allow businesses to choose the refrigeration systems that work best for them, potentially leading to lower costs for consumers through lower grocery prices, cheaper transportation of refrigerated goods, and more affordable home air conditioning .

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and Kevin Hassett, the assistant to the president for economic policy, will attend the announcement





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President Donald Trump Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Biden-Era Refrigerant Rules Grocery Costs Lower Costs Refrigeration Systems Home Air Conditioning Transporters Of Refrigerated Goods Residential AC Systems Homeowners Savings

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