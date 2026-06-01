Interior Secretary Doug Burgum praised President Trump's efforts to clean up homeless encampments and restore fountains and parks in Washington D.C., calling it a model for other major cities and a reflection of national pride ahead of the semiquincentennial.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum credited President Trump for restoring fountains, monuments, and parks in Washington D.C. , framing the cleanup of homeless camps and graffiti as a deliberate choice against squalor.

Speaking ahead of the nation's semiquincentennial, Burgum noted that D.C. , a predominantly Democratic city, saw improvements in spaces managed by the National Park Service. He said over 150 homeless encampments were cleared, with individuals offered services and housing assistance, a effort he claimed received little media coverage. Landmarks like the Columbus Fountain and Meridian Hill Park's cascading fountain, once sites of graffiti and homelessness, have been restored, drawing increased public use.

Burgum emphasized that beauty and safety are choices, presenting the revitalization as a model for other major cities and a testament to Trump's leadership as the country prepares for its 250th anniversary celebrations





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Administration D.C. Restoration Homeless Camps Fountain Repairs National Parks Doug Burgum Semiquincentennial Urban Cleanup

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump administration appears to downplay impact of green card policy changesThe Department of Homeland Security issued a statement Saturday saying recent green card policy changes restated "longstanding law and policy."

Read more »

Mike Pence says the Trump administration has ‘departed’ from conservative principlesThe former vice president also called the Trump administration’s “anti-weaponization” fund “deeply offensive.”

Read more »

Federal Lawyers are Fleeing Trump Administration in DrovesThere’s been an exodus of more than 10,000 lawyers since January 2025.

Read more »

Trump administration plan would allow for quick asylum rejections without interviews, internal documents showThe regulation, described in internal documents obtained by CBS News, would be the latest effort by President Trump's White House to tighten access to the U.S. asylum system.

Read more »