Trump Administration Rescinds Most NNSA Layoffs After Initial Chaos

The Trump administration initially issued layoff notices to hundreds of workers at the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) causing widespread panic and uncertainty. However, the administration quickly rescinded most of the layoffs, leaving fewer than 50 employees dismissed. The cuts were part of the administration's efforts to reduce wasteful spending across the federal government.

The Trump administration made a controversial decision to dismiss fewer than 50 workers from the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) over the weekend, following initial fears of wider layoffs that caused widespread anxiety among staff. Reuters learned on Friday that 325 NNSA workers had received layoff notices from the agency, which is responsible for maintaining the country's nuclear weapons arsenal.

The NNSA, which reportedly employs about 2,000 people, works globally to secure nuclear materials, including in Ukraine despite its ongoing war with Russia.Hours after receiving the notices on Friday, some of the layoffs were abruptly rescinded, leading to a chaotic situation at NNSA offices in Washington, D.C., and across the country. Many employees were left worried and uncertain about their employment status, according to sources cited by the wire service. On Sunday, a spokesperson for the Department of Energy confirmed to Fox News Digital that fewer than 50 employees were actually dismissed. 'Less than 50 NNSA employees were dismissed. These staff members were probationary employees and held primarily administrative and clerical roles,' the DOE spokesperson stated. 'The Energy Department will continue its critical mission of protecting our national security and nuclear deterrence in the development, modernization, and stewardship of America's atomic weapons enterprise, including the peaceful use of nuclear technology and nonproliferation.'The cuts are a result of the Trump administration's push to reduce wasteful spending across the federal government. President Donald Trump has tasked the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with identifying and implementing solutions to cut unnecessary expenses, which has included workforce reductions in departments such as Interior, Energy, Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, and Health and Human Services. An NNSA source told Reuters that managers were summoned on Thursday evening to inform employees they had been let go, although on Friday they received emails indicating a sudden change of plans. Democratic lawmakers have strongly criticized the NNSA layoffs, calling them 'shocking.' 'Until such time as we are briefed on these developments, we will not know the damage to our country and the world as a result of these haphazard and thoughtless firings,' said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, in a joint statement. Reuters contributed to this report





