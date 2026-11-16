Trump administration repealed a Biden-era rule raising Head Start teacher pay by about $10,000, drawing criticism from Sen. Patty Murray.

The Trump administration has moved to repeal a Biden-era rule that would have raised salaries for Head Start preschool teachers by about $10,000 over the next five years, according to reporting by The Associated Press. The Department of Health and Human Services published the final rule in the Federal Register on Monday, saying the new policy restores flexibility to local Head Start programs and removes costly requirements added in 2024.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), a former preschool teacher and former chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, condemned the move as the latest attack on the program. Head Start, introduced more than six decades ago by President Lyndon Johnson, serves more than 750,000 children across the country.

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How the Head Start Pay Rule Worked

The repealed Head Start pay rule was meant to achieve parity with public school teachers, who earn $75,000 per year on average. Under the pay-raise mandate, Head Start teachers' health insurance and paid leave benefits would also have been expanded.

Head Start teachers with master's degrees earn an average of less than $60,000 per year, while educators with bachelor's degrees earn less than $50,000 per year, the program reported this year. Advocates said the salary boost would help solve a teacher turnover crisis that has been especially acute in recent years since the pandemic.

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Administration and Critics Dispute Enrollment Effects

The Trump administration argues that repealing the rule will free up money so the program can enroll more students. The final rule estimates 106,000 saved slots, but it also states that this estimate does not predict how many children will actually be served, because that depends on whether programs can staff classrooms.

The administration has framed the rollback as a choice between paying educators and serving children, arguing that a funded slot without a qualified teacher serves no one. Advocates counter that higher pay could increase enrollment capacity, contrary to the administration's claims.

The National Association for the Education of Young Children, known as NAEYC, opposed the proposed rule. The group urged the Department of Health and Human Services to work with Congress to fund these requirements, and it made the same appeal to the Senate and House of Representatives in January. NAEYC said HHS instead chose to drop the standard altogether.

Turnover, Staffing Cuts and Impoundment Claims at HHS

Teacher turnover was still at 17% last year, according to HHS data, and the exodus of teachers has led some Head Start programs to close. Murray asked how many of these teachers would simply leave for better-paying jobs if pay falls and health insurance and paid leave are taken away.

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Murray pointed to the firing of up to 50% of the staff at the Office of Head Start and the Office of Child Care at HHS, as well as the shuttering of half of the offices' 10 regional locations. A statement from Murray's office said President Trump also illegally impounded funding Congress provided for Head Start programs across America, in violation of the Impoundment Control Act.

Murray said that when Democrats take control of Congress, she will fight to stop this policy in its tracks and keep pushing back on attempts to weaken Head Start's health and safety standards. She argued that a program cannot help more children with fewer teachers.