Trump Administration Releases New UFO Files, Including Chilling Audio from Apollo 12 Crew

The Trump administration has released a fresh wave of UFO files, including new photos, documents and the highly anticipated 46 videos demanded by lawmakers. The files feature chilling audio from the Apollo 12 crew, which reported mysterious objects while in space.

The Trump administration has released a fresh wave of UFO files, including new photos, documents and the highly anticipated 46 videos demanded by lawmakers. The files appeared on the Department of Defense website, featuring chilling audio from the Apollo 12 crew, which reported mysterious objects while in space.

The dump includes reports of glowing orange orbs swarming around a military helicopter, mysterious 'fireballs' that triggered airborne particle hunts in New Mexico, and intelligence documents describing unidentified aerial phenomena near a Soviet weapons-testing range. NASA later determined that the phenomena reported by the astronauts were internal to the crew's vision rather than external light sources.

The first batch of photographs and documents were unsealed in early May, containing 162 State Department cables, FBI documents, transcripts of NASA flights into space and more. The videos files were considered so sensitive that officials worked tirelessly to keep them sealed once lawmakers verified their authenticity. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth previously said that the Trump administration was working towards full UAP 'transparency' as the government continues to release documents to the public.

The move came after the Pentagon's UFO office previously claimed that it had 'found no verifiable evidence that the US government or private industry has ever had access to extraterrestrial technology' in a controversial report. The release of the UFO files has sparked a disclosure battle in Washington, with some lawmakers demanding the release of more classified footage.

An insider has revealed that there is a 'bottleneck' inside US Central Command where footage of unidentified flying objects is being blocked from reaching officials seeking access to it. Some members of Congress are now 'dead set' on forcing the release of the material 'come hell or high water,' with some lawmakers prepared to escalate the fight if agencies continue withholding records.

The disclosure battle has now centered on 46 UFO videos that lawmakers recently demanded for release, but an insider has eight of the classified clips. New video from a US military drone has captured what UFO investigators are calling a formation of mysterious orbs flying over one of the most contentious regions in the world.

The release of the UFO files has also revealed a previously unreported incident where 13 fighter jets were sent to chase a single UFO, which had been spotted by military radar. Although the files were heavily redacted, the incident was detailed in a report from the National Security Agency (NSA). The release of the UFO files has sparked a renewed interest in the topic of UFOs and their possible connection to extraterrestrial life.

The Trump administration's release of the UFO files is seen as a step towards greater transparency and accountability in the government's handling of UFO-related information





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UFO Trump Administration Apollo 12 UAP Disclosure Battle

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