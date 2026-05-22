Trump Administration Releases Fresh UFO Files

The Trump administration has released a new wave of UFO files, including sensitive documents and videos, following a decades-long battle for transparency. The files include reports of mysterious objects, glowing orange orbs, and unidentified aerial phenomena. The release comes after the Pentagon's UFO office claimed no evidence of extraterrestrial technology. The move has sparked a battle over UFO transparency in Washington, with some lawmakers demanding the release of more information.

The Trump administration released another trove of UFO files today containing the 46 classified videos requested by lawmakers earlier this year. In one file, audio from a medical debrief can be heard after Apollo 12 astronauts Pete Conrad, Richard Gordon and Alan Bean described seeing mysterious flashes and streaks of light in the dark while trying to sleep.

NASA later determined that the phenomena reported by the astronauts were internal to the crew's vision rather than external light sources. The first batch of photographs and documents were unsealed in early May, containing 162 State Department cables, FBI documents, transcripts of NASA flights into space and more. The videos files were considered so sensitive that officials worked tirelessly to keep them sealed once lawmakers verified their authenticity.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth previously said that the Trump administration was working towards full UAP transparency as the government continues to release documents to the public. The move came after the Pentagon's UFO office previously claimed that it had 'found no verifiable evidence that the US government or private industry has ever had access to extraterrestrial technology' in a controversial report. Follow Daily Mail for the latest updates.

Chilling new Apollo 12 audio unsealed in new batch of Trump UFO docs In newly unsealed UFO documents released by the Trump administration on Friday, chilling audio emerged from a 1969 medical debrief involving the Apollo 12 crew. Astronauts Pete Conrad, Richard Gordon and Alan Bean described seeing mysterious flashes and streaks of light in the darkness while trying to sleep during the mission.

NASA later concluded that the strange phenomena were caused by internal visual effects experienced by the astronauts rather than external light sources. 12:45Top secret government files reveal astonishing UFO encounter with 13 fighter jets for first time Hundreds of top-secret UFO files have been made public after a decades-long legal battle with the US intelligence community. The Disclosure Foundation, a nonprofit pushing the US government for UFOs, has obtained 334 pages of intelligence reports from the National Security Agency (NSA), the country's electronic eavesdropping service.

The records include radar-tracking reports, focusing on military and intelligence messages about what showed up on screens around the globe during the Cold War. Although the files were heavily redacted, one incident detailed how 13 fighter jets were sent to chase a single UFO, which had been spotted by military radar. 12:23Trump releases more UFO files with explosive photos and videosThe Trump Administration has released a fresh wave of UFO files, including new photos, documents and the highly anticipated 46 videos demanded by lawmakers.

The files appeared on the Department of War website just before 8am ET, featuring chilling audio from the Apollo 12 crew, which reported mysterious objects while in space. The dump includes reports of glowing orange orbs swarming around a military helicopter, mysterious 'fireballs' that triggered airborne particle hunts in New Mexico, and intelligence documents describing unidentified aerial phenomena near a Soviet weapons-testing range.

The newly released batch also includes the long-awaited collection of 46 military UAP videos that lawmakers demanded from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth last month. Trump releases more UFO files with explosive photos and videosThe Trump Administration has released a fresh wave of UFO files, including new photos, documents and the highly anticipated 46 videos demanded by lawmakers. 15:01Eight chilling never-before-seen UFO videos at center of explosive disclosure battle detailed by insiderA battle over UFO transparency has erupted in Washington as certain intelligence agencies have been accused of withholding evidence from the American public.

Investigative journalist Jeremy Corbell told the Daily Mail there is a bottleneck inside US Central Command where footage of unidentified flying objects is being blocked from reaching officials seeking access to it. Corbell said some members of Congress are now dead set on forcing the release of the material come hell or high water, with some lawmakers prepared to escalate the fight if agencies continue withholding records.

Eight never-before-seen UFO videos at center of explosive disclosureThe disclosure battle has now centered on 46 UFO videos that lawmakers recently demanded for release, but an insider has eight of the classified clips. 14:58US military footage captures multiple orb UFOs flying in formation over Persian Gulf New video from a US military drone has captured what UFO investigators are calling a formation of mysterious orbs flying over one of the most contentious regions in the worl





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