The Department of Defense released three new UAP videos from 2020, 2023, and 2026, marking the eighth tranche of declassified files ordered by President Trump to increase transparency.

The Trump administration officially released three additional videos of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena on Friday, marking the eighth installment of declassified documents initiated by President Trump. The Department of Defense, referred to by the current administration as the Department of War, published these files to demonstrate a commitment to unprecedented transparency regarding government-held information on unidentified aerial phenomena. This release follows a specific directive issued in February, which ordered all relevant federal agencies to compile and share files related to alien life and UFO sightings. The initiative aims to dismantle long-standing secrecy that has fueled public speculation for decades.

Department of War Transparency Initiatives

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a statement alongside the release, declaring that the Department of War is in lockstep with President Trump to expose the government's understanding of these phenomena. Hegseth emphasized that files previously hidden behind classifications have fueled justified speculation and that it is now time for the American people to view the raw data themselves. The administration asserts that this ongoing release of declassified documents reflects an earnest commitment to sharing findings directly with the public rather than keeping them classified within government vaults. This move signals a significant shift in how the executive branch handles sensitive national security and extraterrestrial-related intelligence.

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Analysis of New UAP Footage from Middle East

The three newly released videos were all recorded in the Middle East during the years 2020, 2023, and 2026, respectively. The earliest video, dating back to 2020, is twenty seconds long and appears to have been captured at or slightly above sea level. In this footage, the silhouette of a ship resembling an aircraft carrier is visible while a small object flies past and ascends into the sky, with several areas of the screen obscured by black rectangles. The second video, from 2023, lasts thirteen seconds and shows a small object moving from above while rapidly changing direction multiple times. The most recent clip, from 2026, is the longest at fifty-four seconds and depicts several small objects moving in a group while being filmed from an elevated position.

Unresolved Cases and Official Definitions

In an accompanying note, the Department of Defense clarified that the materials archived in this release are unresolved cases, meaning the government cannot make a definitive determination on the nature of the observed phenomena. The agency stated that this inability to classify the objects can occur for various reasons, including a lack of sufficient data for analysis. The Department of War explicitly welcomed the application of private-sector analysis, information, and experience to help solve these mysteries. They emphasized that while these specific cases remain open, they will continue to conduct separate reporting on resolved UAP cases as mandated by statute.

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Presidential Directive and Historical Context

President Trump's directive to release these files was publicly announced on his Truth Social website, where he cited tremendous public interest as the primary motivation. He instructed the Secretary of War and other relevant departments to begin identifying and releasing all government files connected to alien life, unidentified aerial phenomena, and UFOs. The administration views these matters as highly complex but extremely important to share with the American people. This follows a broader pattern of transparency that began with the first tranche of documents published on May 8, establishing a precedent for regular updates on previously classified information.

Previous Sightings and Congressional Perspectives

Previous releases have included diverse types of evidence, such as drawings and witness reports from October involving alleged sightings of beings known as Skinwalkers in Utah in 2010. These reports led to an investigation by a Utah Task Force and visits by the Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies organization to a ranch near Fort Duchesne. Meanwhile, Republican Representative Tim Burchett, who has long campaigned for more public information, stated he had been briefed on some pretty wild things and believed the public could handle the truth. Burchett has previously argued that the U.S. government engaged in a decades-long cover-up, though such claims remain widely discredited by the scientific community.

Scientific Skepticism and Future Proceedings

The discussion surrounding these releases continues to draw sharp contrasts between political promises and scientific scrutiny. During 2023 House Oversight Committee hearings, witnesses claimed the federal government had been aware of alien activity since the 1930s. However, these assertions faced immediate criticism from prominent scientists, including physicist Brian Cox, who noted that individuals seemed to believe extraordinary things without presenting extraordinary evidence. As the administration moves forward with its transparency goals, the Department of War maintains that it will pursue the truth and share findings, leaving it to the public and private analysts to interpret the unresolved data presented in these new video releases.