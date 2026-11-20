The Trump administration publishes secret Pentagon files including the Ten Month Report by BAASS, historical sightings, and 2020 warship footage.

The Trump administration is releasing a new tranche of classified government records on unidentified aerial phenomena to the public on Friday. The Department of War will publish approximately 40 documents and three videos as part of this historic disclosure.

New Video And Vault Plans

The Department of War release includes striking infrared footage from 2020 showing a glowing object flying across a warship bow. The dossier contains the first official acknowledgment of the Ten Month Report, a 538-page study by Pentagon contractor Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies. This study examined unidentified aerial phenomena at Utah's Skinwalker Ranch and was delivered to the Defense Intelligence Agency in July 2009.

Also read Trump Administration Proposes Eliminating Schedule A Green Card Path for Nurses, Threatening Rural Hospital Staffing

Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies proposed a 5,000 sq ft underground vault with three-foot-thick walls to store exotic materials. The contractor sought to acquire recovered hardware and biological samples from private groups, including those located in Brazil. This plan highlighted the agency's priority to secure unique biological and technological specimens from corporate and private sources.

Lockheed Engineer Report

The files contain the first complete copy of a 1953 report by Clarence Kelly Johnson, the legendary engineer who founded Lockheed's Skunk Works unit. Johnson described a black elliptical object hovering over his Agoura, California ranch on December 16, 1953. A Lockheed test crew witnessed the object, which vanished within 90 seconds after hovering motionless for at least three minutes.

Advertisement

Johnson was reluctant to write the report and initially refused to forward it to the Air Force. He believed that people reporting such sightings were not typically logical engineers. Despite his hesitation, Lockheed staff handed the report over, noting that Johnson was convinced such devices existed and had technical converts to that belief.

Historical Sighting Accounts

Historical witness sketches and diagrams are included in the Department of War release. A 1957 Air Force report features a drawing of a spiked cylinder seen by five men on a fishing trip off Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. Two of those men were Air Force reservists, and the shape has never been made public before this release.

The CIA took sightings seriously behind closed doors, warning that public interest could make the problem more serious. An August 1952 briefing noted that inquiries poured in from the public and the White House, which was occupied by Harry Truman at the time. The agency later convened scientists to recommend debunking reports, leading to Project Blue Book explaining away most of the 12,618 sightings before ending in 1969.

Next Steps In Transparency

Donald Trump has framed these releases as a correction to decades of secrecy regarding government UFO records. He told Americans on Truth Social in May that they can now decide for themselves what is happening with these phenomena. The disclosure includes first-hand accounts written at the time of events, providing primary source material for researchers and enthusiasts.