Trump Administration Reinstates Ban on Transgender Enlistees in the U.S. Army

The U.S. Army has announced a new policy barring transgender individuals from enlisting and suspending gender-affirming medical care for active service members. This move follows President Trump's executive order calling for a review of military gender policies.

The U.S. Army announced Friday that transgender individuals will no longer be able to enlist, and gender-affirming medical care for active service members will be put on hold. The change follows a directive from President Donald Trump, who signed an executive order calling for a revision of gender policies in the military.

The Army confirmed the policy shift in a post on X, stating: 'All new accessions for individuals with a history of gender dysphoria are paused, and all unscheduled, scheduled, or planned medical procedures associated with affirming or facilitating a gender transition for service members are paused.'The policy change takes effect immediately, sparking concern among advocacy groups and legal experts. Six active-duty service members have already filed a lawsuit challenging the ban.The executive order signed by Trump cites concerns that transgender service members’ identities conflict 'with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle.' The administration argues that gender dysphoria, a condition of distress caused by a mismatch between assigned sex and gender identity, presents a medical readiness issue.The Army’s announcement clarified that service members diagnosed with gender dysphoria who are currently serving 'will be treated with dignity and respect.' However, the full implications of the policy on current transgender troops remain unclear.It is not yet clear how the policy will impact those already enlisted who are undergoing gender transition procedures. The Army has yet to clarify whether service members who have already received treatment will face new restrictions.Additionally, the timeline for how long the pause on gender-affirming medical care will last remains uncertain. Military and legal experts suggest that additional lawsuits could emerge in the coming weeks.This is not the first time the U.S. military has restricted transgender service members. In 2017, Trump announced a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, which was later reversed by President Joe Biden in 2021.Under Biden’s policy, openly transgender individuals were allowed to serve, receive gender-affirming care, and transition while in service. With the latest executive order, the Trump administration has reversed that approach, effectively reinstating a ban on new transgender enlistees





