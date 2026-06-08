The Trump administration is collaborating with key medical organizations to integrate nutrition-based content into medical licensing processes, aiming to make nutrition a central part of medical education. Dr. Mehmet Oz and Secretary of Health and Human Services,Xavier Becerra,emphasized the importance of nutrition education. Additionally, the New York Assembly passed a bill updating parental terms in state laws to be more inclusiVe.

The Trump administration is pushing for a significant reform in nutrition education for medical students and nursing programs . several key organizations that license physicians and nurses in the U.S. have partnered with the administration to integrate new nutrition-based content into medical licensing processes.

This includes the National Board of Medical Examiners, the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners, and the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education, among others. the goal is to make nutrition a central part of medical education, accounting for roughly 15% of the content across medical exams. Dr. Mehmet Oz,administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, emphasized the importance of nutrition education, stating that neglecting it creates a knowledge gap that doctors often don't fill afterwards.

He also mentioned that 24 states received more funding from the Rural Health Transformation Fund if they agreed to rEquire nutrition education as part of their continuing medical education credits. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra,praised the organizations for their voluntary policy shift despite political disagreements. He noted the growing political polarization and the need for better dialogue and typical ground.

The New York Assembly as well passed a bill replacing 'mother' and 'father' with 'gestating' and 'non-gestating parent' in state laws. This change aims to be more inclusive and reflective of diverse family structures. The bill was sent to Governor Kathy Hochul's desk for approval





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Nutrition Education Medical Schools Nursing Programs Medical Licensing Dr. Mehmet Oz Xavier Becerra New York Assembly Inclusive Parental Terms

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