Trump Administration Pushes for NATO Spending Increase Amid Ukraine Crisis

Vice President JD Vance called for increased defense spending from NATO allies ahead of a crucial security meeting in Munich, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to discuss the ongoing conflict with Russia with Vance and other world leaders. President Trump's recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which both leaders pledged to work towards a resolution, has raised questions about the U.S.'s commitment to Ukraine and its long-term security.

Vice President JD Vance emphasized the United States' demand for increased defense spending within the NATO alliance on Friday, ahead of a critical security meeting in Europe. The demand comes amid escalating global uncertainty and concern surrounding the Trump administration's foreign policy, particularly concerning the conflict in Ukraine . The future of Ukraine stands as the paramount issue at the Munich Security Conference , following a phone call between U.S.

President Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin earlier this week. During the call, both leaders pledged to collaborate towards resolving the 3-year-old Russia-Ukraine conflict.Vance is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later on Friday. Many observers, especially in Europe, anticipate that this meeting will shed some light on President Trump's vision for a negotiated settlement to the war. Vance's day began in Munich with separate meetings with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. These engagements served as platforms for Vance to reiterate the Republican Trump administration's call for NATO members to significantly increase their defense expenditures. Currently, 23 out of NATO's 32 member nations are meeting the Western military alliance's target of allocating 2% of their GDP to defense.Vance underscored the importance of NATO, emphasizing that the United States plays a pivotal role within the alliance. However, he stressed the need for NATO to be prepared for future challenges and for European nations to assume a greater share of the burden. He stated, 'We want to make sure that NATO is actually built for the future, and we think a big part of that is ensuring that NATO does a little bit more burden sharing in Europe, so the United States can focus on some of our challenges in East Asia.' Rutte acknowledged the need for Europe to contribute more, stating, 'We have to grow up in that sense and spend much more.'Hours preceding Vance and Zelenskyy's meeting, a Russian drone equipped with a high-explosive warhead struck the protective confinement shell of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the Kyiv region. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy reported the incident, noting that radiation levels remained stable, corroborated by the U.N. atomic agency. Zelenskyy interpreted the drone strike as a deliberate message from Putin and the Russian Federation to the security conference. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied Ukraine's claims, while Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova criticized the Munich organizers for excluding Russia from the conference for several years, calling it a 'strange and politicized' decision.Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, scheduled to join Vance and Zelenskyy, encountered a delay when his Air Force plane experienced a mechanical issue en route to Munich. He opted for a different aircraft, but it remained uncertain whether he would arrive in time for the meeting. President Trump, who has recently challenged years of unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine during his conversation with Putin on Wednesday, has been vague about his specific intentions, suggesting only that any agreement would likely involve Ukraine ceding territory seized by Russia since its annexation of Crimea in 2014.Trump stated, 'The Ukraine war has to end. Young people are being killed at levels that nobody's seen since World War II. And it's a ridiculous war.' However, his pronouncements have left European leaders perplexed, questioning how, or even if, they can maintain the post-World War II security framework provided by NATO or bridge the financial gap left by the Democratic Biden administration's billions of dollars in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia's February 2022 invasion. Trump has expressed deep skepticism towards this aid and anticipates cutting it or implementing other limitations as negotiations commence in the coming days.Both Trump and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have recently undermined Ukraine's aspirations for NATO membership, a prospect the alliance declared 'irreversible' less than a year ago, and its hopes of reclaiming territory currently occupied by Russia, which controls nearly 20% of Ukraine, including Crimea. Trump asserted, 'I don't see any way that a country in Russia's position could allow ... them to join NATO. I don't see that happening.' In contrast, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer conveyed to Zelenskyy his unwavering support for Ukraine's NATO membership.Trump has indicated his desire to secure an agreement with Ukraine that grants the United States access to the country's rare earth materials as a condition for continuing U.S. support for Ukraine's defense against Russia. He confirmed earlier this week that his aides are actively working towards establishing such a deal. Asked about the possibility of finalizing an agreement in Munich, Vance responded, 'We'll see.' In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Vance emphasized that the United States would impose sanctions and potentially resort to military action if Putin refused to accept a peace deal with Ukraine that guarantees Kyiv's long-term independence. His warning that military options 'remain on the table' was a significant departure from the Trump administration's repeated emphasis on swiftly ending the war.This is a developing situation and further updates may be available





CBSNews / 🏆 87. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NATO Ukraine Russia War Diplomacy Security Munich Security Conference Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Donald Trump JD Vance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lithuanian President Backs President Trump’s NATO Spending Increase DemandsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Trump and Putin Agree to Peace Talks in Ukraine, Raising Questions About Kyiv's RoleIn a surprising move, President Trump announced that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to start negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. This shift in U.S. policy comes with questions about Ukraine's involvement in the peace process. While Trump emphasized his desire for peace and spoke with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he did not confirm Ukraine's equal participation in the talks, contradicting the previous stance under President Biden. The announcement follows a prisoner exchange between the U.S. and Russia, which Trump framed as a diplomatic breakthrough. Trump has appointed a delegation led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to negotiate with Russia, while Zelenskyy expressed optimism about the talks but acknowledged discussions about future U.S. military aid contingent on economic agreements. Trump also stated his opposition to Ukraine joining NATO, a stance that directly contradicts the Biden administration's policy. This major shift in U.S. strategy raises concerns about the future of negotiations and Ukraine's role in shaping its own destiny.

Read more »

Lithuanian president backs Trump’s NATO defense spending goal amid ongoing Russian threatLithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda says that any peace settlement in Ukraine must involve Kyiv and come with more defense spending by regional countries to deter future Russian aggression.

Read more »

Lithuanian president backs Trump’s NATO defense spending goal amid ongoing Russian threatLithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda says that any peace settlement in Ukraine must involve Kyiv and come with more defense spending by regional countries to deter future Russian aggression.

Read more »

Lithuania's President Supports Trump's NATO Defense Spending Goal Amidst Russian ThreatLithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda expressed his support for former President Donald Trump's goal of increasing NATO defense spending, emphasizing the ongoing threat from Russia.

Read more »

Lithuanian president backs Trump’s NATO defense spending goal amid ongoing Russian threatLithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda expressed his support for former President Donald Trump's goal of having NATO members spend 2% of their GDP on defense, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the alliance in the face of Russia's continued aggression.

Read more »