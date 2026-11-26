The Trump administration has proposed tariffs ranging from 15 to 35 percent on 14 trading partners, using deal-linked discounts to pressure countries to restrict Chinese imports and investment.

The Trump administration has launched a new trade offensive by proposing tariffs on 14 trading partners, framing the measures as a necessary response to global excess industrial capacity. This strategic move explicitly links higher duty rates to a lack of reciprocal trade agreements, creating a tiered system where completing deals with Washington results in significantly lower caps. The proposal targets major economies including the European Union, South Korea, Switzerland, and Taiwan, while imposing higher rates on Vietnam, India, and Singapore to force immediate negotiations.

Tariff Structure And Deal-Linked Discounts

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has drafted the proposed excess-capacity tariffs and will oversee the subsequent public consultation process. The initial duty rates start at 15 percent for the European Union, South Korea, Switzerland, and Taiwan, climbing to 35 percent for Vietnam and 25 percent for India. Singapore faces a proposed rate of 20 percent, which could be halved to 10 percent if a favorable trade agreement is reached. China would face a capped rate of 20 percent on top of the existing 25 percent tariff from the previous administration, creating a combined burden that could reach 40 percent if the October truce is not extended.

Also read Trump administration to introduce new tariffs on China, EU and other major trading partners

Trump administration officials stated that the policy will likely not take effect for several months, although a senior US official suggested the duties could begin as early as January. This timing allows for a public consultation period where affected governments can contest the findings and present their own data. Singapore has already signaled its intent to submit comments, noting that it is very disappointed with the assessment and disputes the findings. The administration maintains that these measures under Section 301 are designed to protect American export competitiveness against what it characterizes as unfair industrial policies abroad.

Strategic Pressure On Beijing And Allies

Analysts argue that the real target of these tariffs is Beijing, not Hanoi, New Delhi, or Brussels. Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics, pointed out that the word China appears 253 times in the report on Vietnam and 315 times in the report on the European Union. The primary criticism levied against partner nations is their slowness to restrict imports and foreign direct investment from China. In essence, the tariffs serve as a mechanism to export US-China decoupling pressure to third countries, asking Vietnam, India, Singapore, and the EU to police Chinese transshipment and investment on Washington's behalf.

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China rejects the excess-capacity claim and has urged Washington to rectify its wrongdoing. Beijing is demanding that the United States implement 30 billion dollars of agreed reciprocal tariff cuts from late September. The Trump administration views this round of tariffs as a negotiating lever, aiming to secure critical minerals, rare earth shipments, and agricultural purchases from partner nations. The goal is to pressure allies into aligning their trade policies with US interests and limiting economic engagement with China.

Impact On Vietnam, India And Global Markets

India and Vietnam stand out because of the significant gap between their deal and no-deal rates, a spread wide enough to influence major investment decisions. India's proposed 25 percent tariff could fall to 17 percent with a deal, while Vietnam's 35 percent could drop to 20 percent. Vietnam's trade ministry stated it is working with the US to complete a deal as soon as possible, signaling that Hanoi views the discount as worth negotiating for. This structure turns the tariff schedule into a menu of incentives rather than a fixed penalty, encouraging rapid diplomatic progress.

The immediate market read on the proposal is muted, with experts noting that it largely puts most targeted countries back where they were earlier in the year. This status quo followed the Supreme Court striking down Trump's emergency tariffs in February. The bigger question remains what Washington is asking partners to do to avoid these new duties. Affected parties are currently balancing the need to protect their export competitiveness against the desire to resist the characterization of their domestic industrial policies as unfair by the United States.