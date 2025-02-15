Trump Administration Proposes Ownership Stake in Ukraine's Rare Earth Minerals for Security

The Trump administration has proposed a controversial plan to secure U.S. access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals in exchange for military and financial support. The proposal, revealed by sources to NBC News, suggests a 50% ownership stake in the minerals for the U.S., a move that has raised concerns about potential exploitation and the long-term implications for Ukraine's sovereignty.

The Trump administration has indicated that U.S. troops could be deployed to Ukraine to ensure security related to the country's valuable minerals if a peace agreement with Russia is reached. Sources familiar with the matter revealed this information to NBC News.

This ownership agreement would serve as a way for Ukraine to repay the billions of dollars in weapons and support provided by the U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent presented this proposal to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the form of a draft contract during a meeting in Kyiv on Wednesday. According to eight U.S. officials briefed on the meeting, Bessent stated that the draft agreement reflected the president's goals, but he did not elaborate on the specifics of the administration's proposal. Zelenskyy declined to sign the document when presented, requesting time to review it thoroughly and consult with others. He indicated that he and his team would carefully examine all details before his arrival in Munich, where he would be meeting with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and U.S. lawmakers on the sidelines of a global security conference.Zelenskyy stated during his speech at the security conference on Friday that his legal team would provide advice and propose some changes to the document Bessent presented. He characterized the proposal as a memorandum between the U.S. and Ukraine, not a security agreement. President Donald Trump has expressed a keen interest in securing a deal with Ukraine that would grant the U.S. substantial access to its rare earth minerals, which are essential for manufacturing various technology products. Trump, speaking with Fox News, stated his desire for the U.S. to acquire $500 billion worth of Ukraine's rare earth minerals and indicated that Kyiv had essentially agreed to this arrangement. He further asserted that access to these minerals would be a form of security for the U.S. Ukrainian officials have acknowledged that Zelenskyy has long supported the idea of exchanging critical resources, including rare earth minerals, for continued U.S. support. They describe this as part of a 'Victory Plan' presented to Trump during a meeting last fall. In an exclusive interview with NBC News' 'Meet the Press' moderator Kristen Welker, Zelenskyy emphasized the critical role of U.S. military support for Ukraine's survival in the ongoing conflict. While Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has stated that U.S. troops would not be deployed to Ukraine as part of any security guarantees, the Wall Street Journal reported that Vice President JD Vance indicated that the deployment of U.S. troops to Ukraine is a possibility if Russia fails to engage in good-faith peace negotiations





