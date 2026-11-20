The Department of Labor proposes eliminating Schedule A, increasing green card processing times for immigrant nurses and potentially worsening shortages in rural U.S. hospitals.

The Trump administration has introduced a significant proposal to overhaul employment-based green card regulations, a move that health care and nursing organizations warn will drastically increase the difficulty and duration of recruiting nurses from overseas. This regulatory shift specifically targets the elimination of Schedule A, a long-standing immigration provision that has historically allowed hospitals to bypass standard labor certification processes for professional nurses and physical therapists. Federal projections already indicate severe nursing deficits across the United States, with rural communities facing particularly acute shortages that could be exacerbated by these new administrative hurdles.

Schedule A Elimination And New Recruitment Requirements

The Department of Labor has proposed removing Schedule A from the employment-based immigration framework, effectively ending the ability of employers to sponsor professional nurses and physical therapists without undergoing the usual Program Electronic Review Management (PERM) labor market test. Under the proposed changes, hospitals seeking permanent residency for foreign nurses would generally be required to recruit United States workers first and obtain individual labor certification from the Labor Department before filing an immigrant petition. This change is part of a broader proposed overhaul of the PERM system designed to strengthen protections for American workers by ensuring domestic candidates are prioritized for available positions.

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The Department of Labor stated that it no longer possesses evidence demonstrating a nationwide shortage of United States workers who are able, willing, qualified, and available to work as physical therapists or professional nurses. Consequently, the agency argues that the special expedited processing under Schedule A is no longer justified by current labor market conditions. The proposal does not eliminate the eligibility of nurses for employment-based green cards entirely but fundamentally alters the procedural steps employers must complete before sponsoring them, adding layers of complexity to the immigration pathway for international healthcare professionals.

Stakeholder Concerns And Administrative Burdens

Organizations representing hospitals and nurses argue that eliminating Schedule A will have far-reaching consequences beyond immigration policy, particularly because foreign-born and foreign-educated nurses currently constitute a significant portion of the United States nursing workforce. Akin Demehin, vice president of quality and patient safety policy at the American Hospital Association, stated that eliminating Schedule A would add substantial costs and administrative burdens to the recruitment process. The American Hospital Association expressed concern that this proposal would exacerbate existing shortages of nurses and physical therapists who are essential to providing high-quality care in communities across America.

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Hospitals and health systems continue to invest significant resources to bolster the domestic healthcare workforce, yet internationally educated healthcare professionals fill critical positions that help hospitals maintain access to care, especially in rural and underserved communities. Michelle Canero, managing partner at Canero Fadul Reis PLLC and a board member of Immigrants List, highlighted that the administrative consequences could be significant for healthcare providers. Canero noted that each nurse case would add more than a year before the green card petition can even be filed, creating a timeline that strains institutional resources.

Canero further emphasized that small or independent rural hospitals often lack the resources necessary to comply with the new rule requirements. These smaller institutions are also the employers least able to absorb vacant shifts while they wait for the extended certification process to conclude. The labor market for international recruitment is already evolving, with TruMerit reporting an observable decrease in visa applicants over the past two to three years. Simultaneously, internationally educated nurses have made up an increasing share of the healthcare workforce in Europe and Southeast Asia, reducing the pool of potential candidates for United States positions.

Immigrant Reliance And Future Shortage Projections

Data from a June 2026 KFF analysis of federal data shows that immigrants accounted for 17 percent of healthcare workers in 2024. The Philippines was the leading country of origin for these workers, accounting for 12 percent of the total, followed by Mexico at 11 percent and India at 7 percent. The number of noncitizen immigrant workers in healthcare increased from about 961,000 in January 2025 to 1.2 million in April 2026, even as the overall United States noncitizen workforce declined during the same period. This trend underscores the growing reliance of the American healthcare system on international talent to maintain operational capacity.

About 500,000 immigrant registered nurses were working in the United States in 2022, according to an analysis by KFF, accounting for roughly one in six of the nearly 3.2 million registered nurses in the country. The proportion of hospitals reporting that they hired foreign-educated registered nurses doubled from 16 percent in 2010 to 32 percent in 2022, based on American Hospital Association survey data analyzed by KFF. An average of roughly 23,835 Schedule A petitions were filed annually between fiscal 2023 and 2025, indicating the volume of cases that would now be subject to the more rigorous PERM labor market test.

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Geographic Disparities In Healthcare Staffing

Federal projections indicate that nursing shortages are expected to be much worse in rural areas compared to urban centers, making the proposed changes particularly impactful for nonmetropolitan communities. The Health Resources and Services Administration projects an 8 percent nationwide shortage of registered nurses in 2028, but this figure rises to 24 percent in nonmetropolitan areas, compared with only 5 percent in metropolitan areas. These geographic disparities highlight the critical role that international recruitment plays in sustaining healthcare delivery outside of major urban hubs.

By 2038, the projected shortage falls to 11 percent in nonmetropolitan areas and 2 percent in metropolitan areas, according to federal forecasts. However, the immediate impact of removing Schedule A could disrupt the current balance of staffing availability during the transition period. The proposal was published on November 17, and public comments are open until January 19, 2027. The Labor Department must publish a final rule before the changes can take effect, but healthcare leaders warn that the delay in hiring foreign nurses will strain an already fragile system, particularly in regions where domestic recruitment is insufficient to meet patient care demands.