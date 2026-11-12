Trump Administration Proposes Cut to SNAP Benefits for Millions

The Trump administration has unveiled a proposed rule to eliminate broad-baSed categorical eligibility in the SNAP program, potentially removing food assistance from six point three million Americans and affecting school meal programs for millions of children.

Proposed Rule Changes to SNAP Eligibility

The Trump administration has proposed a significant overhaul to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program , commonly referred to as food stamps , which could result in the loss of benefits for approximately six point three million Americans by fiscal year 2029. According to an impact analysis released by the United States Department of Agriculture, this new rule aims to eliminate a provision known as broad-based categorical eligibility . This policy has long allowed states to grant SNAP access to families receiving certain forms of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families assistance, even if their income exceeds standard federal limits. The proposed rule argues that this flexibility has led to program integrity issues and increased federal spending, asserting that the current system allows individuals with incomes and assets well above poverty levels to access benefits intended for the most vulnerable populations.

Under the novel guidelines, families receiving non-cash TANF support such as childcare subsidies, employment training services or other welfare services would no longer automatically qualify for SNAP benefits based on thier participation in those programs. Instead, they would need to meet strict income and resource thresholds set by federal law. The USDA contends that broad-based categorical eligibility has bloated welfare rolls for decades and has caused error rates to balloon due to state shortcuts. The agency stated that correcting this loophole is long overdue and necessary to ensure that benefits reach those who truly meet the legal eligibility limits. Critics, yet, argue that the proposal ignores the reality of working families who may have slightly higher incomes but still struggle with the high cost of living and affordability concerns that were prominent during recent midterm elections.

Also read Trump Administration Seeks to Strip 6.3 Million More People of SNAP Food Aid

Ripple Effects on School Meals and WIC Programs

The implications of this policy change extend beyond direct food assistance to other critical nutriTion programs. Estimates indicate that nearly two million children would drop thier automatic eligibility for free school meals if the proposal is finalized. While the USDA noted that most of these children could still qualify for free or reduced-price meals if they apply separately, advocates warn that this creates a substantial administrative burden. The National WIC Association pointed out that the proposal would also impact the Women,Infants, and Children program, potentially removing eligibility for thousands of participants. Specifically, approximately sixteen thousand five hundred pregnant women, mothers, infants, and children would be required to apply for WIC benefits rather than receiving them through automatic enrollment processes linked to other aid programs.

Advocates emphasize that the increased paperwork requirements could disproportionately affect historically underserved communities and families with immigrant members who may fear goverment interaction. Gina Plata-Nino from the Food Research and Action Center described the changes as making life harder for working families rather than helping them. Furthermore, the lack of recent food insecurity measurements by federal agencies makes it difficult to track the precise impact of these cuts on Americans' ability to feed themselves. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities highlighted that SNAP enrollment has already plummeted by more than five million people since the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act in July 2025, a decline attributed to stricter eligibility reviews and other provisions in that legislation.

Advertisement

Political Reaction and Financial Projections

The proposal has drawn sharp criticism from Democrats on Capitol Hill and various advocacy groups who view the cuts as a threat to the social safety net. Shontel Brown,a representative from Ohio, labeled the proposed cuts as just plain wrong, while Ariel Taylor Smith of the National Parents Union described the potential failure to feed children as an un-American action. The National Parents Union warned that the changes would have a disproportionate impact on students from marginalized backgrounds and children with disabilities. Ty Jones Cox from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities emphasized that the proposal would remove help for families buying groceries during a time of economic strain, potentially undermining public trust in the welfare system rather than strengthening it.

From a fiscal perspective, the USDA defended the rule by projecting that it would reduce federal spending on SNAP by nearly forty-five billion dollars and state spending by five point two billion dollars over a five-year period. The administration argues that these savings are necessary to maintain the integrity and sustainability of the program. However, former USDA officials and child advocacy groups remain skeptical about the long-term outcomes,noting that similar attempts to end broad-based categorical eligibility in 2019 were withdrawn by the Biden administration in 2021. As the rule moves forward, it faces potential legal challenges and public protests, with many stakeholders arguing that the proposed changes overlook the complex financial realities faced by millions of American households who rely on these essential support services.