Trump Administration Proposes Controversial Ownership Deal for Ukraine's Rare Earth Minerals

The Trump administration has suggested a plan to Ukraine that would grant the U.S. a 50% ownership stake in the country's rare earth minerals, aiming to compensate for billions of dollars in aid provided since the war began.

The Trump administration has proposed a controversial plan to Ukraine involving a 50% ownership stake in the country's rare earth minerals . According to four U.S. officials, the proposal was presented by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Wednesday. The plan, which would see the U.S.

gain control of half of Ukraine's valuable rare earth resources, is being framed as a way for Ukraine to repay the billions of dollars in weapons and aid provided by the U.S. since the war began in February 2022. Instead of direct financial reimbursement, the ownership agreement would grant the U.S. a significant share of Ukraine's rare earth mineral wealth. This proposal has sparked debate and scrutiny, raising questions about the long-term implications for Ukraine's sovereignty and economic independence. Zelenskyy, while not rejecting the idea outright, expressed the need for further review and consultation with advisors before making a decision. He stated that his legal team would carefully examine the document and offer recommendations for potential changes.The administration has also hinted at the possibility of deploying American troops to Ukraine to safeguard these rare earth minerals if a peace agreement with Russia is reached. This suggestion, made by Vice President JD Vance in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, further complicates the already delicate situation. Trump himself has been vocal about his desire for access to Ukraine's rare earth resources, claiming that they are essential for U.S. national security. He has publicly stated his intention to secure $500 billion worth of these minerals from Ukraine, asserting that Kyiv has 'essentially agreed' to the arrangement. While many of Ukraine's minerals are currently located in areas controlled by Russian forces, the Trump administration's proposal raises concerns about potential exploitation and the erosion of Ukraine's economic autonomy.Zelenskyy has acknowledged the vital role of U.S. military support in Ukraine's survival, emphasizing the country's dependence on American assistance in its ongoing struggle against Russia. He has previously stated that a key element of Ukraine's 'Victory Plan' involves securing continued access to critical resources in exchange for their unwavering commitment to resisting Russian aggression.





