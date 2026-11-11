Trump Administration Propes SNAP Rule Cut Benefits For Millions

The USDA proposes ending automatic SNAP eligibility for non-cash TANF recipients, potentially affecting 6.3 million people and saving billions in federal spending.

The Trump administration has unveiled a significant regulatory proposal that threatens to strip food stamp benefits from approximately 6.3 million Americans. The U.S. Department of Agriculture released the draft rule on Monday, marking a decisive shift in how low-income households access nutritional assistance programs across the nation.

USDA Cuts Automatic SNAP Eligibility Rules

This new policy would restrict automatic eligibility for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participation exclusively to households currently receiving cash assistance through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. Under the proposed changes, families who receive only noncash services or nominal TANF support would no longer qualify for SNAP benefits automatically. The administration aims to standardize eligibility criteria by removing what it views as overly broad pathways into the system.

Also read Trump administration moves to further limit SNAP eligibility, affecting millions

Targeting Broad-Based Categorical Eligibility Policy

The core mechanism of this proposal targets a longstanding practice known as broad-based categorical eligibility. This policy allows individual states to utilize various TANF benefits, such as childcare subsidies or workforce training services, to help households bypass standard income limits for SNAP qualification. By eliminating this flexibility, the USDA intends to create a more uniform national standard for determining who qualifies for federal food aid based strictly on direct cash assistance status rather than ancillary support services.

$44.6 Billion Savings And Fraud Concerns

Officials argue that these structural changes are necessary to curb excessive spending and address concerns regarding waste and fraud within the system. The USDA estimates that implementing these stricter eligibility requirements will result in savings of $44.6 billion between the years 2027 and 2031. The administration contends that tightening these rules will preserve vital resources for individuals who are truly needy, ensuring that limited federal funds are directed toward those with the most severe financial hardships.

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Impact On Children And School Lunch Programs

The ripple effects of this proposal extend beyond direct food stamp recipients, significantly impacting child nutrition programs as well. The USDA projects that 1.8 million children would lose their eligibility for free school lunches due to the tightened connection between TANF status and SNAP enrollment. With nearly 18 percent of current SNAP recipients, totaling about 6.3 million people, facing potential benefit loss, the move represents one of the most substantial reductions in social safety net coverage in recent decades.

Public Comment Period And Next Steps

The public is now granted a 30-day window to submit comments and feedback on the proposed rule before any final decisions are made. This period allows stakeholders, advocacy groups, and affected citizens to voice their opinions on the potential consequences of the policy shift. The outcome of this comment period will likely influence the final version of the regulation, though the administration remains firm in its goal to reduce SNAP expenditures through stricter eligibility standards.