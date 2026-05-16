Trump administration prepares to seek Raúl Castro indictment as tensions escalate in Cuba-U.S. relations

The text highlights that the Trump administration is preparing to seek an indictment of Raúl Castro, the Cuban president, and intensifying their pressure on the communist nation.

Trump administration prepares to seek Raúl Castro indictment as it pressures Cuba, Trump administration readies protocol for Raúl Castro's indictment, AP sources say Texas high court rejects removal of Democratic lawmakers who led quorum break over redistricting, FBI offers $200,000 reward to catch ex-Air Force specialist wanted on espionage charges in Iran, Gina Carano returns from a 17-year break to make an improbable MMA comeback against Ronda Rousey , Shakira and Burna Boy release official 2026 FIFA World Cup Anthem, 'Dai Dai', Powell's tenure as Fed chair marked by fight for independence while trying to tame inflation, Viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals, 1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway ramp, How 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa, In an era when workers are returning to offices, here’s how Dropbox is making remote jobs work, A Pediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 years, By changing women’s lives, the pill changed the nation such great height.

Trump administration prepares to seek Raúl Castro indictment as it pressures Cuba, Trump administration readies protocol for Raúl Castro's indictment, AP sources say Texas high court rejects removal of Democratic lawmakers who led quorum break over redistricting, FBI offers $200,000 reward to catch ex-Air Force specialist wanted on espionage charges in Iran, Gina Carano returns from a 17-year break to make an improbable MMA comeback against Ronda Rousey, Shakira and Burna Boy release official 2026 FIFA World Cup Anthem, 'Dai Dai', Powell's tenure as Fed chair marked by fight for independence while trying to tame inflation, Viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals, 1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway ramp, How 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa, In an era when workers are returning to offices, here’s how Dropbox is making remote jobs work, A Pediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 years, By changing women’s lives, the pill changed the nation such great height





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Administration Raúl Castro Indictment Cuba-U.S. Relations AP Sources Texas High Court Removal Of Democratic Lawmakers Quorum Break Recess Pact Of Weapons Spy Charges In Iran MMA Comeback Gina Carano Ronda Rousey 2026 FIFA World Cup Anthem Powell's Tenure As Fed Chair Viral Phenomenon In Argentina 1 Million Bees Bumper-To-Buzzer Traffic Tennessee Highway Remote Jobs FDA Guidance On Recess Pill Changes In Women's Lives Great Heights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S. moving to indict Cuba's Raúl Castro, sources sayThe potential indictment — which must be approved by a grand jury — is expected to focus on Cuba's 1996 downing of two planes operated by a humanitarian group.

Read more »

CIA Director John Ratcliffe met with Raul Castro's grandson in CubaCIA Director John Ratcliffe met with Cuban officials, including Raúl Castro's grandson, during a high-level visit to the island Thursday, Cuban and U.S. officials said.

Read more »

US eyes indictment against Raúl Castro, AP sources say, as Trump administration pressures CubaThe Justice Department is preparing to seek an indictment against former Cuban President Raúl Castro, three people familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press.

Read more »

Trump administration prepares to seek Raúl Castro indictment as it pressures Cuba, AP sources sayThe Justice Department is preparing to seek an indictment against former Cuban President Raúl Castro, three people familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press.

Read more »