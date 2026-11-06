Trump Administration Plans 68-Mile Border Barrier in Big Bend

Federal documents reveal plans for 68.2 miles of secondary border barriers and surveillance in Big Bend, Texas, amid sharply declining migrant apprehensions.

Federal contracting documents obtained by Newsweek reveal that the Trump administration has developed detailed plans for constructing approximately 68.2 miles of secondary border barriers in the remote Big Bend region of West Texas. The specifications, first highlighted by Laiken Jordahl, a conservation advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity, provide an unprecedented look at the infrastructure designed to secure the rugged terrain along the Rio Grande. This project represents a significant escalation in border security measures within a sector that has historically seen some of the lowest migrant apprehension rates in the country.

Surveillance Network and Infrastructure Details

The primary component of this initiative involves the installation of poles equipped with infrared illumination, white lighting, fiber-optic cables, and camera systems. These elements are intended to create a comprehensive surveillance network capable of providing round-the-clock coverage of the enforcement zone. One specific document notes that the CCTV system is designed to eliminate blind spots through motion detection and strategic camera positioning, ensuring a continuous view of the Rio Grande.

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Contractors are also instructed to close off all local drainage crossings within vertical barrier segments, either by using solid vertical barriers or gates equipped with rotating mechanisms. Smaller culverts will feature grates on the river side, while larger ones will utilize rotating gates to control water flow. The documents classify all vertical barriers in this scope as secondary barriers, a distinction that is critical for understanding the legal and logistical framework of the construction project.

Declining Apprehensions and Security Justifications

The decision to expand infrastructure in Big Bend comes at a time when Border Patrol apprehensions in the region have dropped dramatically. Data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) shows that apprehensions in the 517-mile Big Bend Border Patrol Sector fell from a peak of 37,266 in fiscal year 2021 to just 3,096 in 2025. This represents a decline of approximately 92 percent over four years, making the sector the one with the fewest migrant apprehensions, both overall and per mile, of any Border Patrol sector.

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Despite these declining numbers, the Trump administration has cited more than 89,000 apprehensions across fiscal years 2021 through 2025 to classify the area as one of high illegal entry. The administration argues that the sparsely populated landscape, which includes desert, mountains, and river canyons, requires enhanced physical barriers and surveillance to prevent potential future surges. This justification aligns with an executive order signed by President Trump on January 20, 2025, which directed the government to build physical barriers and pursue complete operational control of the southern border.

Environmental Concerns and Legal Challenges

Environmental advocates have raised serious concerns about the ecological impact of these construction plans. Laiken Jordahl warned that the drainage modifications could trap debris and worsen flooding in nearby communities like Presidio. He stated that debris clogging the gates could cause floodwaters to back up, leading to catastrophic flooding. These concerns are part of a broader critique of the project, which also involves removing tree and brush in threatened and endangered species habitats.

The Center for Biological Diversity noted that while the documents mention minimizing interference with active nesting per the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the extensive removal of vegetation remains a significant threat. The construction push is supported by waivers issued by the Department of Homeland Security in 2026, which allowed border projects in Big Bend to proceed without complying with numerous environmental and historic-preservation laws. Jordahl emphasized that the redacted nature of the records makes it difficult to determine the full scope, but the current documents cover BBT-2, running through Presidio and Big Bend Ranch State Park.

Broader Border Wall Expansion Strategy

The Big Bend project is part of a larger wave of border infrastructure proposals announced by CBP throughout early 2025. In February, the agency proposed about 175 miles of primary border barrier in Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, and Presidio Counties. This was followed in June by a proposal for 17 miles of 4- to 6-foot vehicle barriers and approximately 205 miles of roads in Brewster County. A subsequent July proposal called for another 157 miles of vehicle barriers across Brewster, Terrell, and Val Verde Counties.

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These cumulative plans represent a massive expansion of physical barriers and surveillance capabilities across West Texas. The juxtaposition of aggressive infrastructure expansion against a backdrop of historically low apprehension rates has sparked debate among lawmakers, conservationists, and border advocates. As contractors prepare to execute these detailed specifications, the Big Bend region stands as a focal point for the administration's broader strategy to harden the southern border through technology and physical obstruction.