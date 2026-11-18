The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority will give up about $150 million in federal funding under a HUD settlement, with LA County managing the money.

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Essayli says oversight agencies 'don't care.

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'The Trump administration on Monday announced a landmark settlement to permanently cut the scandal-plagued Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority off from federal funding, citing overwhelming evidence of fraud and years of mismanagement that wasted taxpayer dollars. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said the agreement requires LAHSA to relinquish about $150 million in federal funding and permanently sever its ties to HUD's "Organizations that are complicit in this fraud and waste will not get one penny more of federal funding," Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, said in a statement.

A homeless encampment near Venice Beach in Los Angeles. Residents have called for stronger oversight of nearby supportive housing programs and improved public safety. Los Angeles County will take over managing the funds used to combat homelessness, while HUD will closely monitor how the money is spent, according to officials.

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The agreement, executed Thursday, resolves a lawsuit filed by LAHSA challenging HUD's June decision to suspend further funding to the agency.than any other jurisdiction in the nation, taking in nearly $1 billion in taxpayer dollars over the last five years. LA REAL ESTATE VET COMES AT MAYOR BASS WITH RECEIPTS OVER DAMNING HOMELESSNESS REPORT: 'SHE DOESN'T GET IT'"Los Angeles remains the epicenter of the nation’s drug-fueled homelessness crisis.

On top of this, their failure has enabled record homelessness fraud," HUD said. HUD Secretary Scott Turner said LAHSA had spent years funneling federal funding to organizations without proper oversight.

"Taxpayers will no longer bankroll an organization that fails to deliver for the Americans it was created to serve," Turner said in a statement. Bill Essayli, the first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, appears at a news conference at the Spring Street Courthouse on Aug. 13, 2026.

"For years, American taxpayers have been sending billions of dollars to Los Angeles to house the homeless and other vulnerable Americans. The result? Fraud and corruption," Scott Brady, executive director of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, added in a statement. , which provides permanent housing to homeless individuals without requiring them to meet preconditions such as sobriety or participation in therapy.

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Under a new Treatment First approach, individuals will likely need to participate in addiction or mental health treatment and demonstrate progress toward recovery to qualify for and maintain housing assistance.

"HUD is rejecting the addiction-fueled depravity seen from LA’s Skid Row to New York’s ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’ and moving to Treatment First to restore lives of self-sufficiency," Turner previously said. The settlement comes as HUD reports a 6.3% decrease in homelessness, the largest recorded decline, during the first year of Trump's administration.

"President Trump’s actions to secure the border, get criminal illegals off our streets and restore safety to our communities drove a historic decrease in homelessness," Turner previously said.