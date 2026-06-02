Trump Administration Pauses Controversial Anti-Weaponization Fund Amid Republican Backlash

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche faces intense opposition from Republican lawmakers over a proposed fund that critics say could compensate January 6 participants. The administration has agreed to a temporary pause following court orders and internal pressure.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is set to return to Capitol Hill on Tuesday after the Trump administration signaled it was pausing contentious plans to move forward with a fund that has sparked outrage over the possibility of compensating individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol riot.

The hearing before the House Appropriations Committee, originally scheduled for discussion of the Justice Department's budget, will almost certainly focus on the creation of the so-called Anti-Weaponization Fund, which the administration says is meant to remedy what officials claim was a weaponized Justice Department under President Joe Biden. The Biden administration has strongly denied these allegations. Republican lawmakers, who generally align closely with the Trump administration, have voiced significant opposition to the fund.

Many have argued that it could provide payouts to those who carried out violence on January 6, a possibility that has deeply unsettled members of the party. Todd Blanche has repeatedly stated in interviews that anyone who feels persecuted by the criminal justice system is free to apply, but he has assured in private meetings that no one who assaulted police at the Capitol would receive compensation.

This assurance has not quelled the backlash, as evidenced by a tense meeting with GOP senators last month, where more than half raised concerns. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas described the meeting as one of the roughest he has seen, with fireworks at an epic level. The Justice Department announced on Monday that it would comply with a Virginia court order temporarily blocking the fund, effectively agreeing to pause the plan for at least two weeks.

Additionally, a judge in Florida raised the prospect of reopening the Internal Revenue Service lawsuit against the Trump administration over the leak of his tax returns, citing grievous allegations of improper dealing made by settlement critics. The Trump administration has defended the fund as an appropriate measure, but the reaction among Republicans in Congress has forced Blanche to try to assuage a constituency that typically operates in close alignment with the administration.

Without legislation to fund Trump's immigration enforcement agencies, Republicans have stated they will not support the Homeland Security spending bill unless the White House works with them to impose limits or scrap the idea altogether. The fund, which would be administered by a five-member commission appointed by Blanche, remains a point of contention as the administration navigates legal and political hurdles





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anti-Weaponization Fund Todd Blanche Republican Backlash January 6 Justice Department

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump's Plummeting Popularity Threatens Republican Tsunami in 2026 MidtermsAn in-depth analysis of former President Donald Trump's historically low approval ratings, the economic and policy factors driving his decline and the significant electoral risks this creates for the Republican Party in the 2026 mIdterm elections and beyond.

Read more »

Mike Pence says the Trump administration has ‘departed’ from conservative principlesThe former vice president also called the Trump administration’s “anti-weaponization” fund “deeply offensive.”

Read more »

Colombia’s Presidential Election Could Reshape Relations With Trump AdministrationConservative candidates champion a Trump-aligned “Plan Colombia 2.0” despite deadly US boat strikes.

Read more »

Mike Pence says he hopes Trump administration will drop weaponization fundFormer Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday that he hopes the administration will drop its new "anti-weaponization fund" that has sparked pushback on Capitol Hill among Republicans.

Read more »