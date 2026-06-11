Trump Administration Officials Secretly Convened to Manage Epstein Scandal Fallout

Top White House officials, including JD Vance and Todd Blanche, met in the Situation Room to debate strategies for handling the Jeffrey Epstein controversy, including potential file releases and a proposed interview with Ghislaine Maxwell.

Following the release of a memorandum from the Department of Justice and the FBI asserting that Jeffrey Epstein did not possess a specific client list, a group of high-ranking officials within the Trump administration gathered for a secret meeting in the Situation Room.

This assembly included key figures such as Vice President JD Vance, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, former Department of Justice head Pam Bondi, and her deputy Todd Blanche. Although President Trump did not attend the meeting personally, the primary objective of the discussion was to determine the best method for distancing the presidency from the escalating controversy surrounding Epstein.

The scandal had begun to create significant unrest among the MAGA base, leading Vice President Vance to warn the group that the situation had become a massive problem. Vance expressed deep concern that even the most loyal supporters of the administration were dissatisfied with the official claims that no credible evidence existed regarding Epstein using blackmail against others. During the classified discussion, Vice President Vance proposed several bold strategies to mitigate the damage.

He suggested that the administration should proactively release all existing files related to Epstein before the United States Congress could gather enough momentum to legally mandate their publication. By doing so, Vance argued, the White House could project a commitment to total transparency.

Additionally, he floated an unusual media tactic involving former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, suggesting that Carlson conduct an interview with Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently imprisoned for child sex trafficking. Vance believed that Maxwell could provide testimony that would vindicate Trump from any allegations associated with the pedophile.

However, these suggestions were met with skepticism by other members of the inner circle. Susie Wiles reportedly characterized Vance as someone who had been prone to conspiracy theories for a decade, while James Blair, the deputy chief of staff, questioned the effectiveness of the administration's current communications strategy and warned that a press conference could be a disaster given the difficulty of the questions they would face.

The meeting also saw the introduction of tactical legal maneuvers proposed by Todd Blanche, the acting Attorney General. Blanche suggested asking Florida courts to unseal certain testimonies, anticipating that the courts would likely deny the request due to high legal bars. This would allow the administration to shift the blame for the lack of transparency onto the judiciary.

Blanche did indeed pursue this request, and while it was initially denied, the eventual passage of the Epstein Transparency Act in November 2025, signed by Trump, led to the release of redacted grand jury transcripts. Blanche also interviewed Maxwell, who described Trump as a gentleman and denied any wrongdoing on his part. Towards the end of the meeting, Trump's attorney David Warrington proposed a controversial idea: pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell.

This proposal was swiftly shut down by Communications Director Steven Cheung and James Blair. Cheung warned that pardoning a convicted trafficker of young girls would cause an insurmountable public relations disaster, specifically citing the backlash from abuse survivors. Blair added that any favor granted to Maxwell would only fuel further conspiracy theories and undermine any positive statements she might make about the administration





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