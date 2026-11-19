The Trump administration asked a federal appeals court to declare its lawsuit over Alaska's U.S. Senate race moot, two days after Democrat Mary Peltola won an outright majority. The case, filed at President Donald Trump's direction, centered on a second candidate named Dan Sullivan on the ballot.

The Trump administration moved Thursday to drop its legal challenge against Democrat Mary Peltola's victory in Alaska's U.S. Senate race, asking a federal appeals court to declare the case moot two days after the race was decided.

Justice Department attorneys filed papers with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals urging the court to overturn the lower court's dismissal of the case to erase the loss, but then dismiss the case anyway. They said the court should hold that this case is moot, vacate the underlying order, and remand for dismissal on that ground.

Also read Mary Peltola Wins Alaska Senate Race Despite Trump’s Efforts to Halt Count

Trump Legal Challenge Against Peltola Dropped

The lawsuit had been filed at President Donald Trump's direction, arguing that a Peltola win should not be certified until an investigation could determine if voters were confused. The administration never explained how such an investigation could take place given the secrecy of the ballot. The legal challenge centered on the presence on the ballot of a second candidate with the same name as the incumbent, Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan.

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The Alaska Supreme Court already ruled that the second Sullivan's candidacy is legal and that he could be on the ballot. Attorneys for the state, which is currently controlled by Republicans, also objected to the administration's move, calling it legally meritless and filing papers to help get the initial case dismissed. Peltola won an outright majority in the race to become Democrats' 56th senator, the ninth Senate pickup for the party in its midterm blowout.

She won by more votes than were taken by the namesake challenger from the tiny fishing community of Petersburg, Dan J. Sullivan. The second Sullivan was listed as Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. on the ballot, with no party preference, to distinguish him from the senator, who was identified as a Republican and the incumbent. Dan J. Sullivan has long insisted he ran on his own, and Peltola has denied any involvement.

Alaska Second Sullivan Candidate Controversy

Before the race, The New York Times reported on texts and other documents that appeared to show Peltola's campaign was involved in recruiting the retired schoolteacher from Southeast Alaska's Petersburg community. Trump also demanded that Peltola be prosecuted for the scheme, and federal investigators swarmed into Alaska before Election Day.

Tricks involving decoy candidates such as the second Sullivan have been a staple of U.S. politics for decades, and Trump's allies have also used them, though occasionally the schemes do lead to criminal charges. It was the second time since the Nov. 3 election that the Department of Justice has acted to dismiss one of its high-profile lawsuits interfering in states' handling of their elections.

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Justice Department Dismisses California Ballot Lawsuit

Just days after the election that saw Democrats flip control of Congress and peel off big wins in races for governor and state legislatures, the Justice Department moved to drop a lawsuit seeking to prevent California officials from counting roughly 20,000 ballots. The Trump administration alleged the ballots belonged to suspected noncitizens, but election officials questioned the validity of the data and said the government's list contained many U.S. citizens.

Messages seeking comment were left with the campaigns of Peltola, Sen. Sullivan and the Alaska Department of Law. This is a developing story.