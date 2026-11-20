The administration effectively moved to drop its appeal, saying the case is moot.

FILE – This combination photo shows Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, left, in Palmer, Alaska, Aug. 17, 2026, and a candidate in Alaska’s Senate race, Dan Sullivan, right, in Petersburg, Alaska, July 3, 2026.

The Trump administration on Thursday moved to effectively drop its lawsuit that sought to block the certification of Democrat Mary Peltola’s victory in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race, ending a much-criticized gambit by the president to prevent one of his political rivals from taking office.with the same name as the incumbent, Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan. The Alaska Supreme Court already ruled that the second Sullivan’s candidacy is legal and that he could be on the ballot.

Also read Senate Warns Trump Carrier Redesign Adds Billions in Costs and Years of Delay

Alaska’s state government, currently controlled by Republicans, also objected to the administration’s move, calling it legally “meritless” and filing papers to help get the initial case dismissed. The administration moved Thursday to have an appeals court declare its case moot, two days after the race was decided. Alaska Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola speaks at an election night event Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Anchorage, Alaska.

In their filing, Justice Department attorneys urged the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the lower court’s dismissal of the case to erase the loss, but then dismiss the case anyway. They said the court “should hold that this case is moot, vacate the underlying order, and remand for dismissal on that ground. ”for the party in its midterm blowout. Peltola won by more votes than were taken by the decoy candidate, Dan J. Sullivan.

Advertisement

, saying that a Peltola win should not be certified until an investigation can determine if voters were confused. The administration never explained how such an investigation could take place given the secrecy of the ballot. The case was filed before The New York Times reported on texts and other documents that appeared to show Peltola’s campaign was involved in recruiting the retired schoolteacher from the.

He was listed as Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. on the ballot, with no party preference, to distinguish him from the senator, who was identified as a Republican and the incumbent. Dan J. Sullivan has long insisted he ran on his own andfor the scheme, and federal investigators swarmed into Alaska before Election Day. Tricks involving decoy candidates such as the second Sullivan have been