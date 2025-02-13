Trump Administration May Use Notorious ‘Rape Club’ Prison to Detain Migrants

The Trump administration is reportedly considering using the recently closed Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, a prison infamous for sexual abuse, to house immigrants facing deportation. This decision has sparked outrage from union officials who warn that it could compromise the safety and security of both staff and inmates.

The prison, Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, located roughly 20 miles east of Oakland, shut down last year after several correctional officers and the former warden were charged with or convicted of sexually abusing female inmates, earning it the nickname the “rape club.” Currently, the Federal Bureau of Prisons website indicates that there are no inmates at the facility. However, the long-term fate of the complex remained unclear. The union's information request to the prison system, sent on Thursday, sought data related to facility closures. Within the four-page request, union leaders expressed concerns about the future of the facility, stating that an assessment conducted on July 22, 2024, was believed to have been a “structural assessment” and that this assessment had been provided to ICE for potential takeover. This development follows days after the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that it is housing migrant detainees in some facilities, a move that sparked concerns from union officials who believe the bureau is preparing for mass-scale migrant housing. John Kostelnik, the Western region vice president for the correctional workers union, voiced his fears, stating, “My fear is that the bureau is just going to become a branch of ICE — but that’s not what we do.” Kostelnik emphasized the union's primary focus on community safety by detaining convicted criminals and ensuring staff effectiveness despite staffing challenges. He added, “But now we’re having an additional mission thrown at us, that could cripple our ability to do what we’re supposed to do.”While the Bureau of Prisons acknowledged in an email that it is “assisting the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement by housing detainees,” prison spokespeople declined to provide information about the legal status of the detainees or their housing location. Spokespersons cited “safety and security reasons” for their reluctance to comment, while another referred all immigration-related questions to ICE. ICE, in an email Wednesday afternoon, stated that its “enhanced enforcement operations” have resulted in enough arrests to “require greater detention capacity,” although it did not specify what this entailed. The agency acknowledged that while it could not confirm individual pre-decisional conversations, it could confirm that ICE is exploring all options to meet its current and future detention requirements.The Trump administration has recently escalated immigration enforcement operations across the nation, pledging to deport “millions and millions” of individuals back to their home countries. According to the Associated Press, ICE has a budget to detain only approximately 41,000 individuals. Typically, these detainees are held in ICE processing centers, private prison facilities, and local jails contracted with federal immigration officials. However, with the new administration's more ambitious deportation goals, officials are considering untested alternatives. This month, the U.S. military began transporting detained migrants to the U.S. Navy base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele offered to house migrants — and even U.S. citizens — in his country's notoriously harsh prisons.The first indications that the White House planned to hold detained migrants in U.S. federal prisons emerged late last month. On January 26th, union leadership wrote to Senator Alex Padilla’s office, warning the state’s senior senator that Trump officials had begun directing the Bureau of Prisons to create space for more inmates at facilities across the country. The letter stated, “Currently the Trump administration has the BOP doing an audit of bedspace and asking facilities to consolidate inmates to make space (free up entire units).” Kostelnik stated that the last time the Bureau of Prisons undertook such an audit was during Trump’s first term, when officials were forced to make space for 1,600 immigrants — including many asylum seekers — at federal prisons in Oregon, California, Arizona, and Texas. By August 2018 — two months after federal officials publicly confirmed the controversial housing scheme — the American Civil Liberties Union filed suit, alleging that it was a violation of the migrants’ due process rights under the 5th Amendment. By October, news reports indicated that the administration had reversed its use of federal prisons to house migrant detainees.





