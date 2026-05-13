Trump Administration May Have to Make Short-Term Decision for Colorado River States

Utah's negotiator informs FOX 13 News that the Trump administration may have to make a short-term decision for the states before they can achieve some consensus. With an October deadline to strike a new deal to manage the mighty river, the states are divided over cuts and impacts from drought, climate change, and less water. gel Lake Powell and Lake Mead are 25 and 31%, respectively, and the entire Colorado River system is currently at 35% capacity. Farmers, ranchers, and communities in Utah have been dealing with less water and outdoor water cuts. Although some talk of litigation, states are working towards mediation. The recently released Flaming Gorge water releases are expected to negatively impact the economy of Daggett County and water management in the river basin.

Utah's negotiator over the Colorado River told FOX 13 News that the Trump administration may have to make a short-term decision for the states before they can achieve some consensus.

With an October deadline to strike a new deal to manage the mighty river, the states have been at an impasse. So Gene Shawcroft, Utah's commissioner over the river, said they may let the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation proceed with its proposal in the short term. The states – Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming – have been trying to strike a deal, but they're divided largely along the lines of who cuts what and where.

Upper and Lower Basin states have demanded the other make deeper cuts. All states are grappling with impacts from drought, climate change, and less coming into the river system. Lake Powell is currently 25% full; Lake Mead is 31%. The entire Colorado River system is currently 35% of capacity.

Across the river system in Utah, farmers and ranchers have been seeing less water. Communities have had outdoor water cut off. While some have floated the potential for litigation, Shawcroft said the states are in agreement they don't want to go there... Govs urge Trump administration to free up funding for needed conservation programs.

Lastly, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is prepared to move forward with its proposal to manage the river





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Colorado River Basin States Colorado River Negotiation Colorado River Management Colorado River Drought Colorado River Cuts Colorado River Reform Colorado River Mediation Colorado River Litigation

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