Trump Administration Lawsuit Against Kennedy Center Christmas Jazz Musician Dismissed

The Trump administration’s lawsuit against a jazz musician who canceled his annual Christmas concert at the Kennedy Center has been dismissed.

The Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts on June 5, 2026 in Washington, DC. In December, Chuck Redd, the bandleader of the Christmas Eve Jazz Jam at the Kennedy Center since 2006, announced he was canceling the event following Donald Trump’s decision to“When I saw the name change on the Kennedy Center website and then hours later on the building, I chose to cancel our concert,” Redd said at the time.for $1 million over the cancelation, citing “classic intolerance” that was “very costly to a non-profit Arts institution.

” A breach of contract lawsuit soon followed. Redd’s lawyers filed for the lawsuit’s dismissal in March, and on Friday, a judge agreed, citing Washington, D.C. ’s Anti-SLAPP laws that protect defendants against meritless lawsuits and “political retribution.

”Michael Jackson Child Sexual-Abuse Allegations: A Timeline“The Center sued Mr. Redd because he publicly and rightly objected to adding Donald Trump’s name to the Kennedy Center, a living memorial to former President John F. Kennedy,” Lisa J. Banks, one of Redd’s lawyers, said in a statement .

“The lawsuit against Mr. Redd was political retribution, pure and simple, by the Trump Kennedy Center, and the Court correctly saw it as such in dismissing the case with prejudice. ”'Top Gun: Maverick' Actor James Handy Killed by Girlfriend's SonJames Van Der Beek's Former Wife Remarries 3 Months After His Death Left Her 'Heartbroken'This $5 Foundation Is Beloved for Making Skin Look like It Has ‘A Filter for Your Face in Real Life'





RollingStone / 🏆 483. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Judge tosses Kennedy Center suit against musician who canceled Christmas Eve showAttorneys for musician Chuck Redd said on Friday that a D.C. Superior Court judge had dismissed a breach of contract lawsuit filed against Redd after he canceled a Christmas Eve performance at the Kennedy Center in protest of President Donald Trump’s influence over the venue.

Read more »

Judge tosses Kennedy Center suit against musician who canceled Christmas Eve showAttorneys for musician Chuck Redd said on Friday that a D.C. Superior Court judge had dismissed a breach of contract lawsuit filed against Redd after he canceled a Christmas Eve performance at the Kennedy Center in protest of President Donald Trump’s influence over the venue.

Read more »

Judge tosses Kennedy Center suit against musician who canceled Christmas Eve showAttorneys for musician Chuck Redd said on Friday that a D.C. Superior Court judge had dismissed a breach of contract lawsuit filed against Redd after he canceled a Christmas Eve performance at the Kennedy Center in protest of President Donald Trump’s influence over the venue.

Read more »

Judge tosses Kennedy Center suit against musician who canceled Christmas Eve showAttorneys for musician Chuck Redd say a D.C. Superior Court judge dismissed a breach of contract lawsuit filed against Redd after he canceled a Christmas Eve performance.

Read more »