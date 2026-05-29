Trump Administration Launches UFO-Style Website to Track Immigration Arrests

A new government website uses extraterrestrial metaphors and a heat map to publicize ICE enforcement data and urge public reporting of undocumented immigrants, reflecting the administration's hardline immigration policies.

The Trump Administration has introduced a controversial new website that employs UFO-themed imagery and language to track and publicize immigration enforcement activities. The site, which was unveiled this week, opens with a large, bold headline reading "They walk among us" and includes a scrolling text crawl that describes undocumented immigrants as "aliens" in a tongue-in-cheek manner.

The narrative suggests that these individuals have been living secretly within communities, participating in everyday life while "not belong[ing] here.

" The content further claims that past presidents and officials covered up this "invasion" and credits former President Trump as the first to expose the "real danger. " A central feature is an interactive heat map that displays detailed data on immigration arrests, including total numbers, specific charges, and precise locations where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations have occurred.

The site also includes a button that directs visitors to the ICE tip line, encouraging the public to report suspected undocumented individuals. This initiative aligns with President Trump's broader agenda of aggressive immigration enforcement and mass deportations, a promise he has prioritized since taking office, leading to widespread arrests and detention actions by Homeland Security and ICE aimed at removing millions from the country





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Trump Administration Immigration ICE UFO Website Heat Map Deportations Undocumented Immigrants Public Reporting

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