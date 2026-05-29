Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces public-private partnerships to control tick populations on wildlife and underscores commiTment to supporting chronic Lyme disease patients amid calls for better testing and treatment.

Lyme disease remains a significant public health challenge in the United States, with approximately 476,000 cases diagnosed annually according to the nonprofit Global Lyme Alliance.

While most patients recover quickly with early antibiotic treatment,an estimated 10% to 20% continue to experiance persistent symptoms,a condition known as post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome. These long-term sufferers often report debilitating effects ranging from cardiovascular complications to autoimmune disorders like inflammatory arthritis. Advocates argue that chronic Lyme patients frequently face dismissal from healthcare providers, though Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has emphasized that addressing these symptoms is a top priority for the department.

"We are listening to patients,following the science, and taking action," Kennedy stated. "Americans deserve answers. They deserve gold standard science and a healthcare system that treats suffering seriously.

" The administration is focusing on improving diagnostic testing and exploring more personalized treatment approaches, acknowledging that the disease manifests differently across individuals. "There's no silver bullet," Kennedy noted. "A treatment that works for one patient does not work with the other.

" To combat the spread of Lyme disease, the Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health departments, is launching fresh public-private initiatives aimed at controlling tick populations. The strategy targets wildlife, particularly white-tailed deer and mice, which serve as primary hosts for the three tick species that transmit Lyme disease.

Kennedy explained that as deer populations increased in the latter half of the 20th century, tick numbers rose dramatically in the 1980s,expanding the geographic reach of the illness. The prevention effort seeks to make deer less attractive for breeding and to treat mice with interventions that reduce infected tick loads.

"To develop and deploy practical strategies that target and eliminate ticks on wildlife before they can spread the disease to humans," Kennedy said of the programs. Beyond health concerns, the "Make America Healthy Again" agenda,championed by the Trump administration, also links to encouraging outdoor physical activity. Kennedy highlighted the cultural importance of woodland exploration, especially for children, calling it "a seminal experience of being an American.

" He lamented that fears over tick-borne illnesses now restrict this freedom, describing it as "a science fiction nightmare" that parents must worry about their kids playing in the woods. Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos,director of communications for the Office of the Surgeon General, reinforced the administrations commitment: "We see you, we hear you. We're going to make the invisible diseases visible now through Secretary Kennedy's leadership and President Trump.

" Meanwhile, a seperate political thread involves congressional inquiries into the origins of Lyme disease. Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) has pushed for a account on whether the U.S. military weaponized Lyme disease in the mid-20th century, allocating funds in the fiscal 2026 defense spending packAge for this investigation. Smith argued that the hundreds of thousands of affected New Jerseyans and millions nationwide "deserve to know the truth about the origins of their illness.

" This line of questioning echoes remarks Kennedy made during his independant presidential campaign, when he hosted author Kris Newby and suggested Lyme disease likely originated as a military bioweapon. However, during his 2025 Senate confirmation hearing for HHS Secretary, Kennedy clarified that he "never said that definitively Lyme disease was created in a biolab.

" The convergence of patient advocacy, scientific development,wildlife management,and historical speculation underscores the multifaceted effort to address Lyme disease's past,present, and future burden on the American public





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