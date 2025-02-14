Trump Administration Implements Mass Layoffs Across Federal Agencies

President Trump's administration follows through on campaign promises by initiating mass layoffs, targeting probationary federal employees across multiple agencies.

President Donald Trump announced his plan on Thursday to increase U.S. tariffs to align with the tax rates imposed by other countries on imports. This announcement came a day after the Trump administration withdrew its deferred resignation offer to the nation's two million federal government employees. On Thursday, the administration initiated mass layoffs across multiple federal agencies, a move anticipated to affect thousands of employees, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The layoffs, part of Trump's campaign promise to reduce the federal government's size, initially targeted probationary employees – recent hires who joined the federal workforce within the last one to two years, depending on the agency, and have fewer protections.Among the agencies experiencing layoffs were the Department of Education, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Office of Personnel Management, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Government Services Administration, and the Small Business Administration. At some agencies, workers received written notification via email of their termination. At the OPM, workers participated in a call with a prerecorded message from the acting director informing them of their dismissal, according to someone familiar with the call. Approximately 200 probationary workers were on the call, sources revealed. Prior to the layoffs, agencies had been instructed by the Office of Personnel Management to compile lists of probationary employees at their respective agencies, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Officials stated that over 73,000 federal employees accepted the administration's buyout offer, which provided full pay and benefits until September for any federal employee who accepted the deferred resignation





