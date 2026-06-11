Trump Administration Identifies Cases of Adults Gaining Custody of Multiple Immigrant Children

The Trump administration has identified more than 15,000 cases of adults gaining custody of multiple immigrant children who enter the U.S. without a parent, signaling a potential push to prosecute prolific child sponsors. The Justice Department highlighted cases against three Guatemalan nationals that they say underscore the dangers of improper vetting of sponsors in a program that seeks to unite kids with relatives or family friends after they enter the U.S.

The Trump administration has identified more than 15,000 cases of adults gaining custody of multiple immigrant children who enter the U.S. without a parent, signaling a potential push to prosecute prolific child sponsors .

The Justice Department highlighted cases against three Guatemalan nationals that they say underscore the dangers of improper vetting of sponsors in a program that seeks to unite kids with relatives or family friends after they enter the U.S. Officials said they are investigating numerous other so-called super-sponsors — those who gained custody of more than three unrelated children — to determine whether the sponsors took the kids in fraudulently. The sponsors may be caring and well-intentioned, but senior administration officials calling them out suggests that authorities harbor suspicion about them and may subject them to deeper scrutiny.

Under the Biden administration, officials tried to release children to eligible adult sponsors within 30 days, reuniting many families quickly. But the approach also, with some children being released to adults who forced them to work illegally, or to people who provided clearly false identification and addresses. Under Trump, the administration tightened rules aimed at preventing traffickers from illegally bringing children into the country and that has also led to a dramatic increase in federal custody times for kids.

As of May, children are held in federal custody for an average of 206 days before they’re released, compared with an average of 37 days when Trump took office. Striking a balance to release children to vetted sponsors and shielding them from danger has proved a contentious partisan disagreement. Democrats ‘want to claim that Republicans, because we’re enforcing the laws, it’s inhumane, somehow. ’ What’s inhumane about taking care of our kids?

The cases announced Thursday include charges against a woman who, authorities say, was living in the U.S. illegally, schemed with others to smuggle kids across the border, then used fake identities to gain custody of them in exchange for money. In another case, a woman is accused of falsely claiming that she was siblings with a teen who had entered the U.S. illegally in her application to become the teen’s sponsor.

Even sponsors willing to undergo the new vetting procedures have been forced to wait through unnecessary delays. A Chicago father who is a U.S. citizen and had a valid birth certificate for his child was kept waiting for before the government could schedule a fingerprinting appointment. During the wait, his toddler daughter was sexually abused in federal custody, a lawsuit claimed. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press.

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Trump Administration Unaccompanied Children Sponsors Child Sponsors Prosecution Improper Vetting Traffickers Biden Administration Release Children Delay Sexual Abuse Federal Custody

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