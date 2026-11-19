The US government opened 31 million acres of ocean floor near American Samoa to mineral exploration, sparking legal and environmental backlash despite a recent court ruling against the sale.

The Trump Administration moved forward with the first deep-sea mining auction in the United States on Thursday, opening more than 31 million acres of ocean floor near American Samoa to potential mineral exploration. This decisive action by the Department of the Interior's Marine Minerals Administration marks a significant escalation in the administration's strategy to secure critical minerals such as nickel, cobper, copper, and manganese. These materials are essential for manufacturing batteries, electronics, and other technologies critical to national infrastructure.

Auction Details and Winning Bidder

The auction covered two distinct areas of seabed, each spanning millions of acres located northeast of American Samoa's Manua Islands. Wetstone US Ventures, identified as the only firm to submit bids, successfully won both leases at the minimum threshold of $3 million. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum characterized the sale as a historic step for America's energy and mineral security, stating it opens a path to assess whether offshore resources can contribute to a more reliable domestic supply.

Also read Trump Admin Pushes Deep Sea Mining Leases Amid American Samoa Opposition

Legal Challenges and Judicial Oversight

The administration's move comes in direct defiance of a ruling by US District Judge Jill Otake, who previously invalidated the government's environmental review of the proposed leases. Judge Otake, a Trump appointee, determined that the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) violated the Endangered Species Act by reviewing only the sale of leases rather than any potential subsequent mining activity. She wrote that accepting a limited definition of agency action was arbitrary and capricious, emphasizing that caution is necessary to prevent harm to vulnerable species.

Environmental Opposition and Scientific Concerns

Environmental organizations, marine scientists, and Pacific Island communities have strongly opposed the auction, citing risks of irreversible damage to fragile marine ecosystems. Julia Singer, Oceana Defense Campaign manager, warned that the lease sales would open the floodgates to the exploitation of deep seas, urging the government to stop deep-sea mining before it starts. Recent research published in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports highlights that polymetallic nodules are important habitats for tiny organisms, a factor Sabrina Suluai-Mahuka, founder of Finafinau, argues is being ignored in favor of industry profits.

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Community Impact and Cultural Resistance

The auction took place at the Ventura County Fire Department headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, where demonstrators rallied against the sale. Sabrina Suluai-Mahuka expressed deep distress, stating that as a mother, she cannot accept that her daughter's future is being treated as an acceptable risk for an industry the community never asked for. Faleula o le Manu'atele, the Samoan council of chiefs, has also filed a lawsuit questioning the federal government's authority to lease waters surrounding the islands, reinforcing the cultural tie between the people and the ocean.

Future Implications for Mineral Extraction

The 20-year leases authorize surveys and other exploratory activities but do not permit commercial extraction, which would require additional approval before mining could begin. Despite this restriction, critics argue that the industry will push to move from surveys to exploration to extraction, putting profits ahead of marine life. Sabine Gollner, a professor at the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research, emphasized that the ecological value of these habitats must be considered in environmental management, while lawmakers continue to press the administration to suspend the leases.