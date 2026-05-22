Trump Administration Graduates Largest Class of Immigration Judges in History

The Trump administration has graduated the largest class of immigration judges in history with 82 new judges who will tackle the millions of backlogged immigration cases left over from the Biden administration.

The Trump administration has graduated the largest class of immigration judges in history with 82 new judges who will tackle the millions of backlogged immigration cases left over from the Biden administration.

This month, the Department of Justice swore in 77 new permanent judges and five temporary immigration judges to dive into the backlog. The Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) announced the swearing in of the new judges on Thursday. The statement added that the EOIR has hired 153 permanent immigration judges this fiscal year, the most in any single year in the agency's history.

The Trump administration is committed to reestablishing an immigration judge corps that is dedicated to restoring the rule to the law in our nation's immigration system. The judges were sworn in on May 20, 2026, at the Department of Justice's Great Hall in Washington, D.C. Reducing the immigration court backlog remains one of the highest priorities for the agency.

Since January 20, 2025, EOIR has completed more than 1.08 million cases and has reduced its pending caseload in immigration courts by more than 447,000 cases, bringing the pending caseload down from approximately 4 million to under 3.53 million, the sharpest decrease in caseload in EOIR's history. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the policy, saying that judges need to adjudicate based on the law, not their whims.

Blanche also noted that the Trump DOJ has moved forward quickly to plow through the Biden-era backlog of immigration cases. Since he started his second term, Trump's deputies have sharply reduced the win rate by economic migrants in asylum courts, ensuring that only 10 percent of migrants won their asylum claims in December 2025, compared to over 50 percent in the fall of 2023





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Trump Administration Immigration Judges Biden Administration Backlogged Cases EOIR Todd Blanche

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