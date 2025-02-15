Trump Administration Freezes Grants for Solar Projects in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County

The Trump administration has frozen several grants for climate and clean-energy projects in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County, despite a federal judge blocking the order. The grants, which were awarded by the Biden administration, were meant to fund 63 megawatts of solar energy across several sites, including a plan to close Painesville's coal-burning power plant.

Published: Feb. 14, 2025, 11:18 a.m. President Donald Trump speaks about infrastructure at the International Union of Operating Engineers training center in Richfield March 29, 2018. (Joshua Gunter, Cleveland .com)A coalition led by Cleveland nonprofit Growth Opportunity Partners won a $129 million federal grant this summer for infrastructure projects in 30 communities across eight states.

Since both grants were awarded this summer, Ciaccia said officials were still in the early stages of those projects. Cuyahoga County has only spent $14,000 of the $129 million federal grant so far, and no money has been sent to Cleveland, Painesville or other partners yet. These are reimbursable grants, Ciaccia said, where the county and cities would spend money and then draw funds from an account held by the U.S. Department of Treasury. Under the grant, Cuyahoga County was supposed to receive about $30 million, Cleveland would receive $20 million and the City of Painesville would receive $80 million in grant funding. Cleveland spokesperson Jorge Ramos Pantoja said the city has not incurred any reimbursable expenses yet, and so it has not requested any grant money from Cuyahoga County. Ramos Pantoja said a separate climate planning grant that went to the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency, or NOACA, has been frozen. That $1 million grant included a $600,000 award for the city. The frozen climate grants are just one of many instances of Trump and his new administration freezing spending across the country, despite a federal judge blocking the order. The Trump administration had been canceling Biden-era grants and loans that were spent on diversity, equity and inclusions initiatives, Biden-era climate initiatives and "wokeness," among other things. The memo called these initiatives a "waste of taxpayer dollars." U.S. District Court Judge John McConnell, presiding over a lawsuit brought by two-dozen states, found that Trump's administration was disobeying a court order to unfreeze all federal funding, the Associated Press reported. Republican members of the House of Representatives, led by Elon Musk, have been posting on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, as they find contracts and grants to cancel. Those grants are funding that was authorized by Biden and was already approved by Congress. The grants flowing to Cleveland and Cuyahoga County came from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The $129 million grant is slated to fund 63 megawatts of solar energy across several sites. It would allow Painesville to close its coal-burning power plant by installing 35 megawatts worth of solar panels at the site of an old chemical plant. The other 28 megawatts were slated for four landfills in Cuyahoga County and the site that will eventually hold the county's new jail. Some of these solar panels were going to supply electricity directly to Cleveland Public Power and Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport, according to a press release sent by the county in July. The $1 million grant is slated for a "green bank" that would support solar projects in low-income communities. The idea, CEO Michael Jeans said in an interview last year, is to deliver green energy to people and places that would otherwise be overlooked by a commercial bank. In an email, an EPA spokesperson said the agency was following the federal court order and was not pausing all funding. But separate from Trump's overarching freeze, the EPA said it was pausing certain grant programs where potential oversight issues were found. The EPA's Administrator Lee Zeldin had sent a mass email to employees last week asking them to report potential fraud and waste. He had "received numerous concerning responses," according to the spokesperson. There are also concerns that Zeldin has publicly said he will try to rescind $20 billion in grants awarded by the Biden administration for climate and clean-energy projects, referring to the legislation that funded the Solar for All grant.





