Trump Administration Fires Over 400 DHS Employees in Government-Wide Downsizing

The Trump administration initiated a significant downsizing effort within the Department of Homeland Security ( DHS ) on Friday, terminating over 400 employees. This move marks the latest phase of a broader government-wide campaign to drastically reduce the federal workforce . DHS officials revealed that hundreds of employees across various agencies were dismissed after supervisors identified individuals deemed 'non-mission critical' in probationary status.

These agencies included the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin emphasized the administration's commitment to sweeping cuts and reforms across the federal government, aiming to eliminate long-standing waste and incompetence that have burdened the American taxpayer. McLaughlin stated that the personnel reductions would generate approximately $50 million in savings and contribute significantly to the administration's initiative to streamline bureaucratic processes. She further indicated that the department is actively seeking other wasteful positions and offices that do not align with DHS's core mission. The mass firings encompass over 200 employees from FEMA, the nation's disaster relief agency. This follows DHS's announcement earlier in the week that four FEMA workers would be terminated for reimbursing New York City for hotel costs incurred by migrants. The employees were accused of bypassing agency leadership to authorize these transactions, which are part of a routine program to offset costs associated with managing the surge in migration along the southern border. Additionally, over 130 positions were eliminated within CISA, a relatively new federal agency established in 2018 to lead national efforts in overseeing cyber and physical risks to critical U.S. infrastructure. Among its responsibilities, CISA collaborates with state and local jurisdictions to secure U.S. election infrastructure. The DHS also reassigned a dozen U.S. Coast Guard members currently on administrative leave to the southwest border to support border security operations. These service members previously worked on a team dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives within the Coast Guard workforce





