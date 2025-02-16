Trump Administration Fires Immigration Judges Amidst Rising Backlog and Deportation Push

The Trump administration faces criticism for firing immigration judges while simultaneously promising mass deportations, potentially exacerbating an already strained immigration system with a backlog of millions of cases.

A union representing immigration judges criticized the Trump administration's decision to fire several judges, calling it illogical given the president's campaign promise to carry out mass deportations. The firings, according to the International Federation of Professional & Technical Engineers (IFPTE), impacted five mid-level assistant chief immigration judges and 13 candidates awaiting confirmation.

The move threatens to exacerbate an already strained immigration system, as the backlog of cases in immigration courts continues to swell.The IFPTE president, Matt Biggs, expressed bewilderment at the decision, highlighting the contradiction between the president's stance on immigration and the dismissal of judges responsible for adjudicating deportation cases. He pointed out that the administration has simultaneously fired several top managers within the Executive Office of Immigration Review, the Justice Department division overseeing immigration courts. Biggs argued that these actions, coupled with the firing of judges, are contributing to the already significant backlog of cases.Adding to the concerns, Kerry Doyle, a recently appointed immigration judge, alleged on LinkedIn that her termination along with other Biden-era appointees was politically motivated. Doyle, who served as deputy general counsel of the Department of Homeland Security during the Biden administration, emphasized the timing of the firings, occurring amidst a surge in immigration cases and a plea by the Department of Justice to Congress for increased funding to hire more personnel. The IFPTE president echoed Doyle's concerns, noting the bipartisan support for hiring more immigration judges due to the existing backlog of nearly 4 million cases.The Trump administration's focus on mass deportations, however, appears to prioritize rapid removals over efficient processing of cases. This strategy has involved recruiting personnel from various federal agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the US Marshals Service, to assist ICE in making immigrant arrests. This shift in resources further raises questions about the administration's commitment to addressing the root causes of immigration and its impact on the long-term stability of the system





IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION DEPORTATION JUDGES BACKLOG JUSTICE DEPARTMENT

